Florida State

Thousands of utility workers in Florida as Hurricane Ian recovery continues

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Central Florida will wake up Friday with no power.

As of Friday morning, more than 27,000 Orlando Utilities Commission customers are in the dark, as well as nearly 295,000 Duke Energy customers, nearly 211,000 Florida Power and Light customers and more than 2,500 Kissimmee Utility Authority customers.

Teams will head out Friday morning to try and help all of those people.

Dozens of Duke Energy trucks are set up just outside The Villages, ready to help all across the state.

Thousands of workers are involved in the effort.

Crews have been working since Thursday to restore power. Line workers were out trying to get the lights back on for people in Wildwood.

Duke expects to have nearly 10,000 line workers, tree professionals and damage assessment workers spread out across the state.

They have been sent to all the way from west Pinellas County, east to Orange County, Seminole County and multiple places in between.

This team is getting aid from Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

Video: ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast United Launch Alliance is set to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is set to launch an...
FLORIDA STATE
