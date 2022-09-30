Read full article on original website
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams
Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
wccbcharlotte.com
What The Tech: Marketplace Scams
CHARLOTTE N.C.- Since the early days of the pandemic, people buying and selling personal items online has surged. Two of the most popular websites people are using today to sell unneeded items are Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Both sites are safe to use if you know how to spot scams...
WSOC Charlotte
Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
WSOC Charlotte
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morning Brew: Build-An-E.T. + A Scary Home Listing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time for your Pure Intentions Morning Brew!. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Stephen Spielberg’s classic movie, E.T., and Build-A-Bear is helping make your heart glow with a stuffed toy to celebrate. This stuffed animal comes with all the accessories, including Elliott’s iconic red...
WSOC Charlotte
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
kiss951.com
$30 Scratch-off Could Bring $1 Million Prize
It’s normal to contemplate buying a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket. Susan Underwood of Monroe North Carolina took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize. Underwood bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
WSOC Charlotte
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
kiss951.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients
As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice in the...
abccolumbia.com
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
WSOC Charlotte
NY developer bullish on Charlotte as it gears up for next NoDa project
CHARLOTTE — New York-based Avery Hall will break ground on its next Charlotte project by year-end. The Brooklyn real estate developer, in partnership with Declaration Partners, is planning a 420,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 300 E. 36th St. Tarlton Long, principal and director of Avery Hall Southeast, said the project...
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
