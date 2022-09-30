ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams

Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What The Tech: Marketplace Scams

CHARLOTTE N.C.- Since the early days of the pandemic, people buying and selling personal items online has surged. Two of the most popular websites people are using today to sell unneeded items are Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Both sites are safe to use if you know how to spot scams...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after...
MONROE, NC
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
wccbcharlotte.com

Morning Brew: Build-An-E.T. + A Scary Home Listing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time for your Pure Intentions Morning Brew!. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Stephen Spielberg’s classic movie, E.T., and Build-A-Bear is helping make your heart glow with a stuffed toy to celebrate. This stuffed animal comes with all the accessories, including Elliott’s iconic red...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

$30 Scratch-off Could Bring $1 Million Prize

It’s normal to contemplate buying a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket. Susan Underwood of Monroe North Carolina took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize. Underwood bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.
MONROE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paralyzed man facing rent hike after landlord sells property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Combs says he has nowhere to go. He’s lived at Coffey Creek Apartments in southwest Charlotte for 14 years, but his stay could come to an end by next week. He became paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 after a river-diving accident. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kiss951.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina Health News

Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients

As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abccolumbia.com

Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
LANCASTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

NY developer bullish on Charlotte as it gears up for next NoDa project

CHARLOTTE — New York-based Avery Hall will break ground on its next Charlotte project by year-end. The Brooklyn real estate developer, in partnership with Declaration Partners, is planning a 420,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 300 E. 36th St. Tarlton Long, principal and director of Avery Hall Southeast, said the project...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy