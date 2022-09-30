The Google Pixel Watch isn’t here yet, but it will be fully unveiled on October 6, and when it is, it will find itself competing with the Apple Watch line. Or, well, in a sense it won’t, as the Pixel Watch is expected to only work with Android devices, just as the Apple Watch line only works with iPhones. That said, with the Apple Watch line being the biggest player in the space, it’s worth seeing how Google’s first smartwatch stacks up against them.

