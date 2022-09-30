Read full article on original website
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
Samsung's smaller micro-LED 4K TV might finally be on the way to battle OLED
The future of high-end TVs just took another small step towards us. Micro-LED will be the next big technology after OLED and mini-LED TVs, because it delivers all the brightness of LED TVs, but with the per-pixel lighting and contrast of OLED. The best of both worlds… as soon as actual TVs make it into people's homes.
The Pixel 6 just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The Google Pixel 6 has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon this week ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7. Right now, you can get Google's flagship device with a free Chromecast Google TV thrown in for just £499 (opens in new tab) - a fabulous 24 percent discount.
Four things we expect at the Google Pixel 7 launch, and two we don't
One of the final big phone events of 2022 is almost here, as Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 7 on October 6. That’s not all we’ll see though – the company has already confirmed much of what will be on show, and there’s the possibility of other things too. Below we’ve detailed exactly what we’ll definitely see and what else is likely.
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
Sorry, AirPods Pro 2's coolest feature isn't coming to the originals after all
Bad news, Apple fans: it looks like the original AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t getting a free feature upgrade courtesy of their new sibling, after all. Apple AirPods Pro (2019) and AirPods Max users testing the iOS 16.1 beta reported seeing Adaptive Transparency mode – a feature introduced on the new AirPods Pro 2 – appear in the settings for their first-gen devices, but Bloomberg’s resident Apple insider, Mark Gurman, has now poured cold water on the excitement.
Pixel 7 Pro could take the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s crown as the best camera phone
Recent specs leaks suggested that the Pixel 7 Pro might not be much of an upgrade on the Pixel 6 Pro, but a new, more detailed leak suggests that if nothing else the camera might be in for some significant improvements. A full – and seemingly official – specs list...
Wondershare Recoverit 2022 review
Wondershare Recoverit is good-looking, easy to use, and it does a great job with patented photo recovery – but it’s pricier than many rivals, and its feature set could be a little better. Wondershare is one of the big names when it comes to creative tools and PC...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could get a battery upgrade – but the S23 Ultra might not
While we’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 line to land until next year, there aren’t many high-profile handsets due in the meantime. So a growing number of leaks are focused on these phones, the latest of which reveals some possible camera and battery details. According to GalaxyClub...
My Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings back the joy of hanging up
My father is a Baby Boomer, and he held onto his flip phone for so long that it became a cliche. I thought he was only doing it to annoy me, his son, the phone reviewer. After spending time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, I have come to respect and enjoy the flipping clamshell design, and I realize what I’ve been missing for so long. I missed hanging up.
Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: rumors against reality
The Google Pixel Watch isn’t here yet, but it will be fully unveiled on October 6, and when it is, it will find itself competing with the Apple Watch line. Or, well, in a sense it won’t, as the Pixel Watch is expected to only work with Android devices, just as the Apple Watch line only works with iPhones. That said, with the Apple Watch line being the biggest player in the space, it’s worth seeing how Google’s first smartwatch stacks up against them.
There’s a limit to how many custom iOS 16 Lock Screen you can create
IOS 16 most significant feature is the Lock Screen customization. With the release of the new iPhone operating system a month ago, users ran to download the latest version and start creating their dream Lock Screen. Now, it seems someone found the limit of how many different setups you can have to choose from.
Samsung may snag a trick to beat the iPhone camera
A new patent application suggests Samsung is working to move its stabilization from the lens of its cameras to the sensor. Switching from the current optical image stabilization to sensor stabilization could improve image quality and reduce blur. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro use image stabilization on the cameras, but the iPhone stabilizes the sensor while the Galaxy phone stabilizes the lens.
Hisense U8H (65U8H) review
The Hisense U8H is the latest model to arrive from the budget TV maker and represents an attempt to pack as many features as possible into a set that’s very competitively priced. With a mini-LED backlight, the U8H delivers high brightness along with rich color courtesy of Quantum Dots. It’s also a fine match for next-gen gaming consoles, with features like 120 Hz display, VRR, and ALLM on tap. Budget TVs keep getting better and better – a bit of good news during a time when people have less money to spend – and the Hisense U8H is a perfect example of that trend.
OnePlus Nord Watch: release date, price, specs and features
The OnePlus Nord Watch is a device that we knew was coming, as OnePlus extensively teased the wearable before launch, as it does with so many of its products. But now this budget smartwatch has arrived, so we know the full specs and details. This even cheaper alternative to the...
Screencast-O-Matic free screen recorder review
Screencast-O-Matic’s Screen Recorder is an interesting tool as it offers a lot for free: you can easily record your screen, webcam or both with just a few clicks, and apply callouts live, as you perform your talk. The editing is extremely minimal, mind. However, most of this could well suit the casual user, and if you do need more tools, you’ll find they’re but a subscription tier away. Definitely worth checking out.
Somehow, LG's 97-inch OLED isn't the priciest TV of the week – thanks, Samsung
In September 2022, both LG and Samsung showed off 100-inch(ish) versions of their flagship 4K TVs. LG revealed its first-ever 97-inch OLED TV as part of the LG G2 line-up at IFA 2022. Meanwhile, Samsung also quietly unveiled a new 98-inch model in its Neo QLED line-up, called the Samsung QN100B.
The best iPad Air deals in October 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
