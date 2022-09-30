Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Seizures more common after venous stroke
Epileptic seizures are frequent among patients with cerebral venous thrombosis—a blood clot affecting the venous system of the brain. A thesis from University of Gothenburg suggests that some of these patients should be diagnosed with epilepsy and offered medication to prevent further seizures. Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) is an...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
Medical News Today
What causes weight loss in those with late stage Parkinson's disease?
People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may lose a considerable amount of weight in the later stages of the condition. This may be due to a combination of factors, including low appetite and high energy expenditure. Weight loss is a common symptom of PD. However, the American Parkinson Disease Association...
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Epilepsy and Celiac Disease?
Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder triggered by eating food that contains gluten. It’s estimated that about 1% of the U.S. population has celiac disease, according to 2012 research involving a national population sample. The most common symptoms. and include bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Epilepsy is a...
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
Phys.org
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
Medical News Today
PSVT heart: Symptoms, causes, treatment, and more
Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is an umbrella term for several heart conditions where the heart beats faster than expected. A PSVT episode starts in the heart’s upper chambers. Doctors may refer to it as arrhythmia because it causes an atypical heart rhythm. There are many different types of PSVT....
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and Gout
Gout is a form of arthritis that is characterized by painful flair-ups in the joints, most commonly at the base of the big toe. Pain from gout comes and goes, but if it’s not treated it can get progressively worse, and go on to affect more of the body.
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
earth.com
Another monkey virus could spill over to humans
Currently, there are thousands of viruses circulating among animals all over the world, most of them causing no symptoms. In recent decades, an increasing number of these viruses – such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2003, the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS) in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 – have jumped over to humans, wreaking havoc on immunologically naïve human populations.
verywellhealth.com
Risk of Type 2 Diabetes by Age
Type 2 diabetes is most often diagnosed in middle-aged adults roughly between the ages 45 and 64. As with many medical conditions, the risk of developing diabetes increases with age. However, children and teens have increasingly been diagnosed with diabetes. This article explains why people are at greater risk for...
New treatments offered to patients with epilepsy
Nearly two-and-one-half million Americans suffer from Epilepsy. It’s caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. A person having an epileptic seizure may cry out, fall to the floor unconscious, twitch, or move uncontrollably, drool, or even lose bladder control. When the attack is over the person regains consciousness but may be exhausted, dazed, and sore.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
msn.com
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast
Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
