widerightnattylite.com
Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State
Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
kmaland.com
Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
who13.com
Meet a new surgeon on the DMOS team
Dr. Mitchell Hughes joined the DMOS Spine Center team and shares how he helps with education during your treatment. DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has three convenient locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, call 515-224-1414 or visit their website at dmos.com.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.
Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal
One of the 10 teenagers charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a downtown Des Moines high school in March has entered a plea deal with prosecutors and a second is considering a plea.
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
who13.com
1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCCI.com
Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing
Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
