Des Moines, IA

widerightnattylite.com

Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State

Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
CLARINDA, IA
who13.com

Meet a new surgeon on the DMOS team

Dr. Mitchell Hughes joined the DMOS Spine Center team and shares how he helps with education during your treatment. DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has three convenient locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, call 515-224-1414 or visit their website at dmos.com.
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar

A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek

Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCCI.com

Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing

Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
NEWTON, IA

