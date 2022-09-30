Biotechnology companies such as Biogen Inc. BIIB, Alector Inc. ALEC, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMLX and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. ADXN have heavily invested in developing therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, often without a cure for these conditions, and exceedingly difficult symptoms for patients. Another biotech company, Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT, is leading...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO