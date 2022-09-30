Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Wave 3
48th annual Taste of Louisville preview
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
Wave 3
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m. When officers...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
Family & Children’s Place Unveils Student Created Community Mural - Elementary School Students Collaborate with Local Artist Jaylin Stewart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, the Family & Children’s Place on Zane Street unveiled its new mural painted by a local artist and students from Engelhard Elementary. The mural, painted by Jaylin Stewart on the main campus building at 525 Zane St.,. Stewart visited the students in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a housefire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire, crews were dispatched to a working housefire with possible rescues in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:00p.m. When crews arrived on scene all occupants of the...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
Wave 3
48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
Wave 3
Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire Monday afternoon in Bullitt County. Bullitt County dispatch said the fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Coral Ridge Road and West Blue Lick roads. Fire crews from Zoneton, Fairdale, Shepherdsville and Nichols responded to the scene. Spokesperson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters. This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 9-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
Wave 3
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. An incident that’s horrified parents as the details are revealed. Turns out, it’s not the facility’s only incident. The incident happened Thursday at Vanguard...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
Wave 3
Topgolf looking to open in Louisville before Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf in Louisville’s east side is looking to open before Thanksgiving. “It’s really finishing touches and then to get everything in the building that we need to service all of Louisville. Furniture is on its way. Everything we need to make Topgolf Topgolf is on its way,” said Hollie Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville.
Wave 3
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Muldraugh involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. Meade County dispatchers confirmed all lanes of North Dixie Highway have been closed as reconstruction...
Comments / 0