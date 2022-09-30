Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
digitalspy.com
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
digitalspy.com
Worst castings in soap history
Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix show confirmed to be ending
Kate and Tully will return for a bigger, final season of Firefly Lane at Netflix. Led by Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, the series revolves around a friendship spanning decades and being put to the test of time. First landing on the streamer in February 2021, Firefly...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Wakanda Forever trailer reveals full look at new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released an extended trailer (below), giving fans a better look at the new character donning the black suit. Last year, it was announced that Marvel wouldn't recast the role of T'Challa. Black Panther's titular hero was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
digitalspy.com
Hocus Pocus' Kathy Najimy explains Mary Sanderson inconsistency in sequel
Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy has explained the reason behind an inconsistency in her character Mary Sanderson's lopsided smile. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that she moved the character's unique quirk to the other side of her face as it was too difficult for her to hold on the right side of her face.
Lashana Lynch Wears Embellished Gold Jenny Packham Dress at ‘The Woman King’ Premiere
Lashana Lynch is celebrating her new film with an eye-catching fashion look. The actress attended the premiere of her film “The Woman King” in London on Monday night wearing a sequin and bead-embellished gold dress from Jenny Packham. She paired the look with jewelry from Garrard and heels from Sophia Webster. The outfit was styled by Karla Welch, who also works with Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, Megan Rapinoe and others.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Lynch was joined on the red carpet by costars...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco reflects on secret romance with co-star Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have opened up about their secret romance. The pair, who played Penny and Leonard Hofstadter on the long-running show, dated in real life for two years. The Flight Attendant star Kaley admitted she had a crush on her co-star from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife reveals first look at Christmas special
Call the Midwife has given fans a taste of their Christmas special in a new behind-the-scenes photo. The long-running BBC drama took to Instagram to share a snap of Leonie Elliot, Helen George and Megan Cusack laughing in the snow, wrapped up in winter coats and hats. The caption read:...
digitalspy.com
Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?
Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
digitalspy.com
Kaye's gone, so who will be in danger next?
Unless he significant loosens up, I think Matt is a goner. Matt should have gone after that horrendous dance-off - both awful but Matt messed up more severely IMO. He will need to really step up his game next week or he'll be gone. Posts: 2,685. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show revealed in first official trailer
A first look at Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show has been released. Play-Doh Squished, which airs on Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee, comes after a holiday special that aired last year. Each week, teams are challenged to create Play-Doh creations based on a theme. They will be...
digitalspy.com
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor lands next lead role
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has landed his next project — the Michael Shannon-produced movie All Happy Families. The comedy-drama movie follows the Landry family dealing with news about their son's behaviour and struggling to find a way to move forward amidst the comical family dysfunction.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi responds to possible 60th anniversary return
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has responded to a possible return for the show's 60th anniversary. Incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has already confirmed David Tennant will be part of next year's festivities, along with new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa. Many fans will surely want to...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson reveals the mistake she constantly made in early season
Grey's Anatomy veteran Chandra Wilson has revealed a pronunciation mistake she would consistently make in an earlier season of the medical drama. The actress is known to fans for playing strong-willed surgeon Dr Miranda Bailey, a role she will reprise in the show's 19th season, premiering in the US in just a few days.
digitalspy.com
Guest Star Singer Spot Recordings
Watching Robbie Williams this evening, I was wondering whether his spot was done live yesterday or whether it was recorded before the series and edited in. I think that the group dances are pre-recorded and wondered whether guest spots were too. CamelliaRose wrote: ». May I ask something about these,...
digitalspy.com
EE - Who is Alfies XXXXXX? (Poss spoilers)
Who is Alfies Fiancee? I've put fiancee is spoilers just in case. Could a reunion be on the cards for Alfie and Liza?. She was only a child when we last saw her and she was in her early twenties now. I could see Alfie marrying her if she needed help, like with custody of her children.
digitalspy.com
Masked Dancer's Steph McGovern reveals secret clues she dropped before unmasking
Newly-unmasked The Masked Dancer UK star Steph McGovern has revealed the secret clues she dropped beforehand. The TV presenter was unveiled as Tomato Sauce over the weekend (October 2) after being eliminated from the competition, and admitted on yesterday's (October 3) Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 that she's "rubbish at keeping secrets".
Comments / 0