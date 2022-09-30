Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
TechRadar
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
TechRadar
How to recover from formatted drives, SSDs, and unbootable systems
Your computer is constantly storing and editing information on a local drive. Eventually, for a host of reasons, that drive could begin having problems that need to be addressed. Otherwise, you might lose important data, whether it be for personal or business use. Although cloud storage and backups have become...
TechRadar
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a meeting, only to quickly realize that you’ve missed something absolutely critical, and now the discussion is virtually incomprehensible? You could be forgiven for wondering if the entire world has done something similar when it comes to the so-called ‘metaverse.’. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
How to download your Google Stadia save data to a PC
Download your Stadia game save data from Google Takeout. Move the save data into the PC game's save data folder. As you've probably heard by now Google Stadia is shutting down on January 18, 2023. From January 19 onwards all of your Google Stadia games will be inaccessible and your...
TechRadar
Remote Access vs Remote Desktop: What's the difference?
With the rise of the remote workforce, hastened by the COVID pandemic, there are more and more options to work remotely. This includes full time remote work, along with hybrid models which are a combination of on site, and remote days, as the work demands. The challenge has been for industry to adapt to these new worker deployments.
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
Sorry, AirPods Pro 2's coolest feature isn't coming to the originals after all
Bad news, Apple fans: it looks like the original AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t getting a free feature upgrade courtesy of their new sibling, after all. Apple AirPods Pro (2019) and AirPods Max users testing the iOS 16.1 beta reported seeing Adaptive Transparency mode – a feature introduced on the new AirPods Pro 2 – appear in the settings for their first-gen devices, but Bloomberg’s resident Apple insider, Mark Gurman, has now poured cold water on the excitement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Privacy-focused web browsers are stuck in a rut, but why?
With hybrid working on the rise and data mismanagement continuing to make headlines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that even the most unsuspecting users would be interested in securing their online privacy. However, new data provided to TechRadar Pro by digital intelligence platform SimilarWeb indicates that the growth of...
TechRadar
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
TechRadar
Five essential features of a great remote IT support solution
The rise of the remote workforce is a durable trend. While it had started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with 6% of workers remote (opens in new tab), an Upwork study indicates that by 2025, a staggering 22% of the US workforce (opens in new tab) will be fully remote. There is also the rise of the ‘Compromise model,’ better known as the ‘Hybrid model,’ where employees do a combination of on site and remote days.
TechRadar
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
TechRadar
Wondershare Recoverit 2022 review
Wondershare Recoverit is good-looking, easy to use, and it does a great job with patented photo recovery – but it’s pricier than many rivals, and its feature set could be a little better. Wondershare is one of the big names when it comes to creative tools and PC...
TechRadar
Piriform Recuva 2022 review
Recuva has effective and straightforward photo recovery in both free and affordable products, but it misses out on advanced features and isn’t suitable for businesses. Recuva (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular and venerable photo-recovery apps around, and it’s made by Piriform. That same company produces respected system tools like CCleaner and Defraggler, so you know you’re in safe hands.
TechRadar
The best iPad Air deals in October 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
TechRadar
Screencast-O-Matic free screen recorder review
Screencast-O-Matic’s Screen Recorder is an interesting tool as it offers a lot for free: you can easily record your screen, webcam or both with just a few clicks, and apply callouts live, as you perform your talk. The editing is extremely minimal, mind. However, most of this could well suit the casual user, and if you do need more tools, you’ll find they’re but a subscription tier away. Definitely worth checking out.
TechRadar
The Pixel 6 just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The Google Pixel 6 has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon this week ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7. Right now, you can get Google's flagship device with a free Chromecast Google TV thrown in for just £499 (opens in new tab) - a fabulous 24 percent discount.
TechRadar
Razer Enki review
The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
TechRadar
You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all
October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
TechRadar
More Microsoft Exchange zero-days exploited in the wild
Two more zero-day vulnerabilities found in different versions of Microsoft Exchange Server are being exploited in the wild, the company has confirmed. According to recent customer guidance that Microsoft released for reported zero days, a server-side request forgery (SSRF) flaw, and remote code execution (RCE) flaw, were identified as being used by threat actors.
Comments / 0