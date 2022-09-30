Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
cw39.com
3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. She...
29-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead after a fatal crash at 8800 Westpark Drive at [..]
cw39.com
HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks East Freeway for hours
An overturned 18-wheeler on the East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway had all lanes blocked since just after 4 a.m. It's since cleared.
fox26houston.com
Houston boy, 6, run over in parking lot; alleged intoxicated driver Pedro Alberto Hernandez charged
Houston police have identified the alleged intoxicated driver who was arrested after a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in a parking lot over the weekend. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with two felonies – murder and driving while intoxicated (third offense). The deadly crash occurred...
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
TX DPS Turns A Seized Hellcat Cruiser Into One Hell of A Cop Car
We all love a good turnaround story, and this one is no exception. The idioms are endless in this story of a Texas DPS high-speed chase that ended with a judge awarding the Harris County police department with the cruiser they couldn't outrun. Now Houston police can fight fire with...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
KHOU
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash
HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says
According to police, a witness told police officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and fired two to three times before driving off.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash
HOUSTON - The search continues for the driver who injured three people in a pedicab downtown Tuesday evening. PREVIOUS: Woman injured in pedicab hit-and-run crash asking for driver to come forward. Gloria Fuentes, one of three people injured, spoke with FOX 26 about the hit-and-run accident Thursday but say she...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in road rage shooting says he wasn’t the original aggressor, wants other driver to face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists say there are two sides in regards to the road rage shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 30 in southwest Houston. “There should not have been just one arrest,” said activist Dr. Candice Matthews.” It should have been two.”. Chris Harclerode said on...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes me feel very scared’: Dozens of cars vandalized at luxury high-rise apartment complex in Rice Village
HOUSTON – A brazen act of vandalism in an apartment complex in Rice Village where dozens of vehicles were broken into, and oddly, nothing was stolen. Some residents at the Hanover Apartments said there was cash in glove compartments and even electronics in front seats, but nothing was taken.
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
