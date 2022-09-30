ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash

HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash

HOUSTON - The search continues for the driver who injured three people in a pedicab downtown Tuesday evening. PREVIOUS: Woman injured in pedicab hit-and-run crash asking for driver to come forward. Gloria Fuentes, one of three people injured, spoke with FOX 26 about the hit-and-run accident Thursday but say she...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX

