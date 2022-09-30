Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
The Post and Courier
Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side
Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Georgetown officers said on Monday that Blake was found safe by family members in Myrtle Beach. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, Mackery Anton Blake (38) was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. […]
Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WMBF
Andrews man arrested after leading deputies on chase on four-wheeler
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Andrews man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Derrick Charles Zeman tried to evade authorities on an ATV on County Line Road. The department said a deputy saw Zeman and another man...
live5news.com
Mayor: Man kills 2 in Andrews shooting, takes own life
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Andrews Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two women and the shooting suspect dead. It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary confirmed that a male shot and killed two women. The suspect then died from...
WMBF
3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder. MIddleton was pronounced dead at...
counton2.com
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not...
Apartment complex engulfed in flames in South Carolina - one person is killed, four civilians and three police officers are injured
A fire at a South Carolina apartment complex has killed one and injured several others, according to local law enforcement. At least 36 units at the Summerville complex were destroyed in the fire, which reportedly began just before 3am Thursday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said more than 50 firefighters were...
abcnews4.com
Motorcycle driver dead after crash involving 4 vehicles in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash involving motorcycles near Cross on Saturday. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on SC-6 near Rodeo Lane- about one mile south of Cross, officials said. A 2008 Honda motorcycle and...
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a Summerville man died Saturday at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck. Anthony Sperduto, 23, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 6 on Saturday, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash happened at...
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
live5news.com
‘I have to start all over’: Hanahan family loses home after Ian downs tree
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Rose Klauss was working from the Hanahan house that she rents on Friday when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry. She was taking a customer’s call when she heard a loud boom. Her family in the living room started screaming. The storm caused her neighbor’s tree...
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
