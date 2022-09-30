ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side

Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanahan, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hanahan, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Georgetown officers said on Monday that Blake was found safe by family members in Myrtle Beach. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown.  According to the Georgetown Police Department, Mackery Anton Blake (38) was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Hanahan Police
live5news.com

Mayor: Man kills 2 in Andrews shooting, takes own life

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Andrews Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two women and the shooting suspect dead. It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary confirmed that a male shot and killed two women. The suspect then died from...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder. MIddleton was pronounced dead at...
ANDREWS, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a Summerville man died Saturday at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck. Anthony Sperduto, 23, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 6 on Saturday, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash happened at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy