AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
Remote Access vs Remote Desktop: What's the difference?
With the rise of the remote workforce, hastened by the COVID pandemic, there are more and more options to work remotely. This includes full time remote work, along with hybrid models which are a combination of on site, and remote days, as the work demands. The challenge has been for industry to adapt to these new worker deployments.
Wondershare Recoverit 2022 review
Wondershare Recoverit is good-looking, easy to use, and it does a great job with patented photo recovery – but it’s pricier than many rivals, and its feature set could be a little better. Wondershare is one of the big names when it comes to creative tools and PC...
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
Piriform Recuva 2022 review
Recuva has effective and straightforward photo recovery in both free and affordable products, but it misses out on advanced features and isn’t suitable for businesses. Recuva (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular and venerable photo-recovery apps around, and it’s made by Piriform. That same company produces respected system tools like CCleaner and Defraggler, so you know you’re in safe hands.
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a meeting, only to quickly realize that you’ve missed something absolutely critical, and now the discussion is virtually incomprehensible? You could be forgiven for wondering if the entire world has done something similar when it comes to the so-called ‘metaverse.’. The...
Amazon's best-ever MacBook Pro 14 deal is back today - don't miss it
The latest Apple MacBook Pro 14 has dropped down to just $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today, with a price cut that takes a whopping $400 off the original launch price. This isn't the first time we've seen this MacBook deal at Amazon but it's the lowest price by far - and it's the first time it's cropped for at least a few weeks now. Overall, this is likely to be the best price on this stunning ultrabook between now and Black Friday in November, and perhaps even the best price all year.
Sorry, AirPods Pro 2's coolest feature isn't coming to the originals after all
Bad news, Apple fans: it looks like the original AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t getting a free feature upgrade courtesy of their new sibling, after all. Apple AirPods Pro (2019) and AirPods Max users testing the iOS 16.1 beta reported seeing Adaptive Transparency mode – a feature introduced on the new AirPods Pro 2 – appear in the settings for their first-gen devices, but Bloomberg’s resident Apple insider, Mark Gurman, has now poured cold water on the excitement.
Screencast-O-Matic free screen recorder review
Screencast-O-Matic’s Screen Recorder is an interesting tool as it offers a lot for free: you can easily record your screen, webcam or both with just a few clicks, and apply callouts live, as you perform your talk. The editing is extremely minimal, mind. However, most of this could well suit the casual user, and if you do need more tools, you’ll find they’re but a subscription tier away. Definitely worth checking out.
The Pixel 6 just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The Google Pixel 6 has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon this week ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7. Right now, you can get Google's flagship device with a free Chromecast Google TV thrown in for just £499 (opens in new tab) - a fabulous 24 percent discount.
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
The best iPad Air deals in October 2022
If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
Four things we expect at the Google Pixel 7 launch, and two we don't
One of the final big phone events of 2022 is almost here, as Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 7 on October 6. That’s not all we’ll see though – the company has already confirmed much of what will be on show, and there’s the possibility of other things too. Below we’ve detailed exactly what we’ll definitely see and what else is likely.
Unmissable AirPods deal drops the Apple earbuds to their lowest price ever
You may not have to wait until this year's Black Friday deals to bag one of the holiday shopping season's best bargains as we're just spotted this unmissable offer on the 2nd generation Apple AirPods, which are now reduced to $79 (was $124) at Walmart (opens in new tab). Today's...
The next Xbox controller could ‘change color with light and motion’
A new Xbox controller looks to have leaked online, bringing some shimmer to Microsoft’s gamepad collection. Hot on the heels of the recent Mineral Camo controller leak, another Xbox Series X|S gamepad has prematurely appeared. As spotted by Twitter user @EspiaDeOfertas, Amazon briefly listed the new Xbox Wireless Controller labeled “Lunar Shift”.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could get a battery upgrade – but the S23 Ultra might not
While we’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 line to land until next year, there aren’t many high-profile handsets due in the meantime. So a growing number of leaks are focused on these phones, the latest of which reveals some possible camera and battery details. According to GalaxyClub...
More Microsoft Exchange zero-days exploited in the wild
Two more zero-day vulnerabilities found in different versions of Microsoft Exchange Server are being exploited in the wild, the company has confirmed. According to recent customer guidance that Microsoft released for reported zero days, a server-side request forgery (SSRF) flaw, and remote code execution (RCE) flaw, were identified as being used by threat actors.
Apple could upgrade the original AirPods Pro with a key new feature
We've been very much impressed with the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, and that's partly down to the Adaptive Transparency tech they offer. Now it looks as though the same feature could be heading to the original Apple AirPods Pro as well. As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab)...
You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all
October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
