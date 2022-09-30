Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in southeast Houston, driver left his car and ran
HOUSTON - An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department reported that at 10000 La Porte Highway (SH 225) near Gulfgate around 6 a.m., a red Toyota Corolla driven by a 76-year-old man was disabled with its hazard lights on in the main lanes.
fox26houston.com
Houston boy, 6, run over in parking lot; alleged intoxicated driver Pedro Alberto Hernandez charged
Houston police have identified the alleged intoxicated driver who was arrested after a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in a parking lot over the weekend. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with two felonies – murder and driving while intoxicated (third offense). The deadly crash occurred...
Man found shot to death on stairs at west Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment complex Sunday. Houston police were called to Whittington Drive near Foreland Drive at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Officers found the body of a 29-year-old man on a staircase of one of the apartments near the Energy Corrider.
cw39.com
3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
cw39.com
HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. She...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in his car in a traffic lane, police investigating
HOUSTON - A man was found shot dead in his car in southwest Houston on Sunday. According to police, officers arrived at 8000 Fondren Road near Sharpstown around 6:15 a.m. They found a man, 33, slumped over in the driver seat of his car in a moving lane of traffic.
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after fight outside west Houston nightclub leads to shooting, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after Houston police said he shot another man in the back following a fight outside a nightclub in west Houston. Police said it happened early Saturday in the 8900 block of Richmond Avenue near Fondren Road. At around 2:40 a.m., police said...
Woman possibly kidnapped, found shot to death in abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
29-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead after a fatal crash at 8800 Westpark Drive at [..]
Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in road rage shooting says he wasn’t the original aggressor, wants other driver to face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists say there are two sides in regards to the road rage shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 30 in southwest Houston. “There should not have been just one arrest,” said activist Dr. Candice Matthews.” It should have been two.”. Chris Harclerode said on...
fox26houston.com
Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
TX DPS Turns A Seized Hellcat Cruiser Into One Hell of A Cop Car
We all love a good turnaround story, and this one is no exception. The idioms are endless in this story of a Texas DPS high-speed chase that ended with a judge awarding the Harris County police department with the cruiser they couldn't outrun. Now Houston police can fight fire with...
Click2Houston.com
Rollover semi-crash blocking East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler involved in a rollover crash is blocking the East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police said Monday. The crash happened hours ago, but officials said it is still causing major delays. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said drivers can avoid delays...
