Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man killed in hit-and-run in southeast Houston, driver left his car and ran

HOUSTON - An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department reported that at 10000 La Porte Highway (SH 225) near Gulfgate around 6 a.m., a red Toyota Corolla driven by a 76-year-old man was disabled with its hazard lights on in the main lanes.
KHOU

Man found shot to death on stairs at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment complex Sunday. Houston police were called to Whittington Drive near Foreland Drive at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Officers found the body of a 29-year-old man on a staircase of one of the apartments near the Energy Corrider.
cw39.com

3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
cw39.com

HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
KHOU

Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
fox26houston.com

Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
