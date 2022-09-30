ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Remote work drives down commute times in Mesa, Phoenix, Valley

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnfcB_0iGXIqWO00

Mesa and Phoenix commuters are seeing shorter drive times as the number of people working remotely has tripled over two years, a new study shows.

But they are not alone as national figures reveal many cities are experiencing lighter rush-hour traffic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings of the CommercialCafe study, based on recently released U.S. Census data, show that the number of Americans working remotely has gone from 8.9 million in 2019 to 27.6 million in 2021.

The result has been a nationwide reduction in one-way travel time to work, from 27.6 minutes to 25.6 minutes – 4 minutes per round trip daily or 17 hours a year, the study found.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the remote work movement is Mesa, which ranked eighth among large cities where commuters are saving the most commute time. Mesa comes in behind San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Long Beach and Los Angeles in California as well as Baltimore and Washington, DC.

Mesa commuters saved nearly 27 hours of commute time per year from 2019-21 with commuters in Phoenix, which came in 16th nationally, saving nearly 22 hours annually, the study found.

“Although remote work was not unheard of prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the ample wave that rose in 2020 continues to ripple through the national workscape,” a CommercialCafe release stated.

Phoenix and Mesa have seen an increase in remote workers over the study period.

The number of remote workers in Phoenix grew from 53,390 in 2019 to more than 177,000 in 2021. Mesa had about 20,000 remote workers in 2019 and more than 50,000 in 2021, according to CommercialCafe.

The Maricopa Association of Governments’ earlier research supports the survey findings.

“Telecommuting and stay-at-home restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic are having a noticeable impact on traffic,” a MAG release stated.

And this week, a MAG spokesperson said “even though congestion in our region is on its way up, the level of congestion was significantly lower than the pre-COVID level in the last two years.”

Telecommuting and stay-at-home restrictions early in the pandemic was evident on area roads, MAG found.

“As nonessential workers began telecommuting and people began staying home and off the roads, the overall traffic volume in the region was reduced by one-third during the first month of the pandemic. Daily congestion delay dropped by 50 percent,” MAG Executive Director Eric Anderson said in April 2020.

“This is likely the result of not only fewer people going to work, but a decrease in all trips, such as people taking their kids to school, going shopping, visiting friends, or driving to entertainment destinations.”

The CommercialCafe study pointed out that “although there is still some debate regarding a fully flexible future of work, the movement has so far brought certain undeniable benefits.”

“Whether it has to do with evolving energy costs, health concerns or investing that time toward more issues of personal value, cutting down on at least some of the previous commute time has been highly appreciated.”

For more on CommercialCafe, including its study methodology: https://www.commercialcafe.com/blog/us-commute-times-since-remote-work-2021-vs-2019/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Traffic
City
Mesa, AZ
State
Washington State
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Travel Time#Working Remotely#Commuters#Commercialcafe#U S Census#Americans
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
lovinlife.com

October Phoenix Calendar of Events

The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa

In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy