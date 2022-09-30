ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First coins featuring King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U53yU_0iGXIn7R00

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

King Charles III officially named Britain’s monarch

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMVP9_0iGXIn7R00
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5-pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king’s head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

What’s in a name? King Charles III’s name has loaded history

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Barker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Charles Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Washington Dc#Royal Family#Uk#Britons#British#The Royal Mint Museum#Latin
DC News Now

Student loan forgiveness applications still not launched

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the Biden administration said applications for student loan forgiveness would launch in October, it appears officials have not settled on a date for the rollout, according to a statement from a spokesperson with the US Department of Education. DC News Now asked a spokesperson with the department Monday about […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Woman dead in pedestrian hit-and-run

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A hit and run in Annandale on Sunday evening left one woman dead. Police said the crash happened at Annandale Road and Maple Place. The victim was a pedestrian. Police said that a small white SUV or sedan was possibly involved in the crash. Anyone with any information is […]
ANNANDALE, VA
BBC

Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station

A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DC News Now

DC News Now

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy