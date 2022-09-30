Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO