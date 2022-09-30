Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway

Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina Andras
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 100 shell casings found after drive-by shooting kills woman in West Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said a...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer shoots suspect who hit him with a vehicle while trying to flee
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer shot a man on the North Side after disturbance. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after an officer spotted a suspect that fled from him the night...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during an attack near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed just West of Downtown. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off N. Colorado Street near W. Martin Street and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his...
news4sanantonio.com
Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
news4sanantonio.com
CLEAR ALERT: Missing woman in immediate danger
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman, 2 cats displaced after chimenea starts house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.
news4sanantonio.com
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
news4sanantonio.com
Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
news4sanantonio.com
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements
"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
news4sanantonio.com
50-year-old local favorite Halloween store closes down after owner announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – After 50 years of creating fabulous costumes for many locals, Starline Costumes will provide Halloween costumes one last time for San Antonio. Julie Keck owner of the Starline Costumes shop announces her retirement and is closing the store early next year. Starline Costumes was a local...
news4sanantonio.com
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
news4sanantonio.com
The San Antonio Humane Society welcomes more than 100 pets from Florida shelters
SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 cats and dogs are arriving in San Antonio from Florida shelters. The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering with a Florida Rescue Team to transport the incoming pets and give them a chance at finding homes. This move will also free up space in...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
news4sanantonio.com
GOP candidate Trish DeBerry accuses local business of trying to 'buy the race'
SAN ANTONIO - One candidate accused a local business of trying to "buy the race." The race pins GOP candidate Trish DeBerry against Democrat Peter Sakai. The winner will replace long-term Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. Trish DeBerry held a news conference on the courthouse steps Tuesday saying she is...
news4sanantonio.com
USAA donates $1.25 million to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - USAA will contribute $1.25 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. American Red Cross and Team Rubicon will each receive $500,000, and five U.S. military aid societies will receive a combined $250,000. "Our military members are always prepared to protect our nation,...
news4sanantonio.com
Frank Harris throws for 414 yards in UTSA 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown...
