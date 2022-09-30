ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

Fort Pierre, McLaughlin among recipients of South Dakota DANR environmental project funds

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness...
FORT PIERRE, SD
Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
PIERRE, SD
Stanley County High School Honor Society hosting community blood drive today; Last chance to donate and still be eligible for Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center and the Stanley County High School Honor Society are hosting a blood drive today (Oct. 4. 2022) from 12:30-5:15pm CT in the old high school gym in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says they still have openings for donors to come in. Arneson says while...
FORT PIERRE, SD
Sully County man sentenced in cases involving multiple rape charges

A Sully County man has been sentenced (Sept. 30, 2022) to the South Dakota State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty in cases involving rape and attempted rape charges. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Kenden Ronald Rivenes pleaded guilty earlier this year (June 7, 2022) to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on October 9, 2021. After two years of court hearings and speaking with the victims, a plea agreement was reached. After his guilty pleas Rivenes had faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
SULLY COUNTY, SD
Governors Rally For Huge Football Win At Brandon Valley

BRANDON – An early deficit to an 11AAA team on the road did not faze the Pierre Governors. Pierre trailed 21-0 and 28-7 in the first half before scoring on five consecutive possessions Friday to take an impressive 43-34 win at Brandon Valley. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for two for the Governors (6-0).
PIERRE, SD

