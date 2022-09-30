Read full article on original website
Stanley County Commission to discuss highway and bridge improvement plan, ambulance service during meeting this evening
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT (Sept. 13, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Transportation Plan. Emergency Medical Services Agreement. The meeting is open to the public.
Fort Pierre, McLaughlin among recipients of South Dakota DANR environmental project funds
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness...
GPS equipment, wastewater plant redesign on agenda for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets tonight (Oct. 4, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. Request to Purchase GPS Software and Equipment – Landfill. Wastewater Plant Redesign Project – Change Order #2. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Contract.
Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days
The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
Stanley County High School Honor Society hosting community blood drive today; Last chance to donate and still be eligible for Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive
LifeServe Blood Center and the Stanley County High School Honor Society are hosting a blood drive today (Oct. 4. 2022) from 12:30-5:15pm CT in the old high school gym in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says they still have openings for donors to come in. Arneson says while...
Philip and Miller Boys, Potter County Girls Win Action Club Cross Country
HIGHMORE – Philip and Miller tied for the boys team title and Potter County took three of the top four individual spots to win the girls title Saturday at the Action Club Cross Country meet in Highmore. Individual winners were Miller’s Pierce Baumberger for the boys and Dannika Kaup...
Sully County man sentenced in cases involving multiple rape charges
A Sully County man has been sentenced (Sept. 30, 2022) to the South Dakota State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty in cases involving rape and attempted rape charges. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Kenden Ronald Rivenes pleaded guilty earlier this year (June 7, 2022) to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on October 9, 2021. After two years of court hearings and speaking with the victims, a plea agreement was reached. After his guilty pleas Rivenes had faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
Governors Rally For Huge Football Win At Brandon Valley
BRANDON – An early deficit to an 11AAA team on the road did not faze the Pierre Governors. Pierre trailed 21-0 and 28-7 in the first half before scoring on five consecutive possessions Friday to take an impressive 43-34 win at Brandon Valley. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for two for the Governors (6-0).
