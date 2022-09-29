ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour

With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
