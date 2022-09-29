Read full article on original website
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Has 2nd Heart Surgery, Shares Recovery Update
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest's performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.
Nikki Sixx Looks To Enjoy Life Back In Wyoming After Motley Crue Tour
With the massive stadium tour with his band and Def Leppard in his rearview, it's looking like Wyoming's forgotten resident, Nikki Sixx is enjoying his best life in the Cowboy State after a long Summer. If you follow the rocker on Instagram, you'll know that he does live in Wyoming on a ranch and he's a fan of the scenery. He's also a fan of all the moose that hang out in his driveway, as well.
