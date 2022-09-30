Read full article on original website
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 hikers, including former Dallas Cowboy player, killed in fall near Idyllwild
A former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild, authorities said Thursday.
WBUR
What's behind the recent outbreak of small green worms in Dallas-Fort Worth?
Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Scientists attribute the outbreak of cankerworms, or inchworms, to recent heavy rains. KERA's Jacob Wells reports.
WFAA
Man accused of killing 22 women is back on trial in Dallas
Billy Chemirmir has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area. He's set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
Arlington native, now a Florida resident, calls hurricanes a 'special kind of torture'
As Hurricane Ian repairs and clean-up are getting started in Florida, one North Texas native is observing a Florida hurricane at close range.
Highlights: Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Western Hills
If you missed out on all the excitement, we got you covered. Here are just some of the exciting highlights from last week's matchup.
Top stories: North Texas's first H-E-B may have had $1M opening day
This week's top stories include city council drama and Hurricane Ian.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
fox4news.com
Family, friends mourn South Dallas 14-year-old killed in shooting
A Dallas mother is again pleading for help finding the person who killed her 14-year-old son. Family members honored the young victim's life a week after he was murdered.
Report: Best cities in Texas with delicious vegan restaurants
DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, it’s time to talk about eating something other than barbecue, steaks and meat-filled tacos because Saturday, October 1 is World Vegetarian Day. But why not take it to the next level and really test your tastebuds?. “Vegetarian diets typically involve consuming lots of the...
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
