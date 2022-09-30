Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Ciresi Staff Offers Help Tuesday at Library
POTTSTOWN PA – Senior citizens in need of a SEPTA Key Card, which enables them to ride free on public transportation, or anyone who thinks the state may be holding their so-far-unclaimed property, can benefit from a program hosted Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) from 1-3 p.m. by state Rep. Joe Ciresi at the Pottstown Regional Public Library, 500 E. High St.
1 of America’s Richest Keeps Residence in Delaware County
She is one of the 400 richest people in America and she and she happens to live in Delaware County. Three others live nearby. Seven residents from the region made the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
sanatogapost.com
Limerick Rite Aid Store Closes Wednesday
LIMERICK PA – Employees of the Rite Aid Pharmacy and retail store in the Limerick Crossing Shopping Center, 33 W. Ridge Pike Ste. 101 (at top), confirmed operations there will end Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022), as signs (at right) in the store’s front door and windows announced it was “moving.”
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Man Cited in 3-Vehicle Lyons Crash
LYONS PA – A 20-year-old Boyertown man received a traffic citation from Pennsylvania State Police following his involvement in a three-vehicle accident in Lyons Borough, Berks County, troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022). No injuries were reported. Troopers stated the crash occurred...
moderncampground.com
Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading
READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
sanatogapost.com
East Greenville Driver Uninjured in Accident
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – An East Greenville man, age 65, avoided injury when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another at the intersection of Huffs Church and Benfield roads in District Township, Berks County, state police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022).
Primary Care Service Provider Opens Latest Medical Practice in Doylestown Area
A major provider of direct primary care services has recently opened their latest medical center in the Bucks County area. John George wrote about the new center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. PeopleOne Health, which has multiple centers throughout Pennsylvania, just opened their latest location in Doylestown, their first in...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
