ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Ciresi Staff Offers Help Tuesday at Library

POTTSTOWN PA – Senior citizens in need of a SEPTA Key Card, which enables them to ride free on public transportation, or anyone who thinks the state may be holding their so-far-unclaimed property, can benefit from a program hosted Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) from 1-3 p.m. by state Rep. Joe Ciresi at the Pottstown Regional Public Library, 500 E. High St.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pottstown, PA
Government
Pottstown, PA
Business
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick Rite Aid Store Closes Wednesday

LIMERICK PA – Employees of the Rite Aid Pharmacy and retail store in the Limerick Crossing Shopping Center, 33 W. Ridge Pike Ste. 101 (at top), confirmed operations there will end Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022), as signs (at right) in the store’s front door and windows announced it was “moving.”
LIMERICK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Cited in 3-Vehicle Lyons Crash

LYONS PA – A 20-year-old Boyertown man received a traffic citation from Pennsylvania State Police following his involvement in a three-vehicle accident in Lyons Borough, Berks County, troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022). No injuries were reported. Troopers stated the crash occurred...
BOYERTOWN, PA
moderncampground.com

Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks

Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peco#Infrastructure#Investment#Electric Grid#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Peco Energy
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading

READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

East Greenville Driver Uninjured in Accident

DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – An East Greenville man, age 65, avoided injury when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another at the intersection of Huffs Church and Benfield roads in District Township, Berks County, state police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022).
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy