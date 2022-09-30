Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash
A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm
A four-year-old boy was killed in an incident on a western Wisconsin farm Wednesday evening. The incident happened at a farm site in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, with authorities receiving a call at 8:10 p.m. that the boy had been struck by a skid steer. A Life Link...
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
wiproud.com
Missing teen found safe, manhunt underway
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A missing Holcombe teenager has been found safe. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Kryssy King was found safe tonight. She was reported missing yesterday. An amber alert was issued for her saying she was with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn. He was not...
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges
(KWNO)- On Sunday, Oct. 1st, at 3:00 a.m. a Winona Police Officer clocked a vehicle going 75 mph and pulled the vehicle over at 6th and Junction Street. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob Hengel of Minnesota City, was noticeably impaired and the officer could see his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
AMBER alert canceled after Chippewa County teen found safe
UPDATE: Authorities canceled the AMBER Alert Sunday night just after 7:30 p.m. after they said King was found safe. Blackburn has not been located. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WISC) — Chippewa County authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl. Kryssy King was last seen in her home in Holcombe, Wis. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept....
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
KSNB Local4
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.
