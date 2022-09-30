Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
Metro News
Stevenson hoping to make major impact through fiery and productive play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson has yet to play a game in a West Virginia uniform. Yet Stevenson is making an indelible mark on the Mountaineers ahead of his final collegiate season, which happens to be his first at WVU. “He’s a really tough kid and defensively, he’s pretty...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
Metro News
Familiar problems resurface as West Virginia falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play
AUSTIN, Tx. — Defensive deficiencies and a string of dropped passes at critical moments were key culprits in West Virginia’s losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas to open up the season. Both aspects of the game returned at inopportune times in West Virginia’s 38-20 loss at Texas Saturday evening at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
smokingmusket.com
What I Think Of Four Years Without A Climb
What do I want to say this week and what should I say this week? Forty games in and the head coach is two games below .500 (19-21), we have not spent a single week in the top 25 in those 40 games and still have not won three games in a row. Now we have the long task of 13 days off before we get a Thursday night game.
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
Metro News
Mountaineers hope to continue resurgence at Texas
If West Virginia is to win a third straight game for the first time under head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will have to do so by beating Texas when two teams seeking their first Big 12 Conference victory clash at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. contest...
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
247Sports
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia
“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”. There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays. Now a third of the way through the season, the...
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Metro News
Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida
VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
West Virginia University School of Medicine hosts Walk with a Future Doc
West Virginia University School of Medicine Saturday hosted Walk With a Future Doc, its first Pediatric Day for community members and kids.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Traffic delay on Preston County road for paving and shoulder work
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.
