ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

Related
voiceofmotown.com

The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
Metro News

Familiar problems resurface as West Virginia falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play

AUSTIN, Tx. — Defensive deficiencies and a string of dropped passes at critical moments were key culprits in West Virginia’s losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas to open up the season. Both aspects of the game returned at inopportune times in West Virginia’s 38-20 loss at Texas Saturday evening at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

What I Think Of Four Years Without A Climb

What do I want to say this week and what should I say this week? Forty games in and the head coach is two games below .500 (19-21), we have not spent a single week in the top 25 in those 40 games and still have not won three games in a row. Now we have the long task of 13 days off before we get a Thursday night game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
Metro News

Mountaineers hope to continue resurgence at Texas

If West Virginia is to win a third straight game for the first time under head coach Neal Brown, the Mountaineers will have to do so by beating Texas when two teams seeking their first Big 12 Conference victory clash at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. contest...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl#American Football#Hokies
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida

VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
VENICE, FL
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy