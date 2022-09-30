Money going to Virginia communities to better prepare them for flooding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As remnants of Ian and a weekend of rain head to Central Virginia, being prepared for floods is top of mind for local residents.

This week the state announced millions of dollars in grant money are headed to those communities to prepare stormwater systems for future storms.

The amount of rain expected in Petersburg from Ian this weekend would usually bring flooding to the city, but $2.8 million of the grants will allow the city to improve its stormwater system.

In previous storms, cars were stuck in Petersburg flood waters and roads were closed because of the flooding and the city’s aging infrastructure. Not even the homes of Petersburg residents are safe from the threat of flooding.

In Henrico County, $94 million will go towards planning for flooding they’ve been known to have in the past.

Gambles Mill Pump Station, part of Henrico’s sewage system, will get $870,000 for improvements.

Two other rounds of grants were announced last year, and $103,000 of it went to Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom and Manchester neighborhoods to improve their levees.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation got requests for grants that added up to nearly $93 million to help communities prepare for flooding.

