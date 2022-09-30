ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Penei Sewell puts on a blocking clinic vs. Vikings

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Penei Sewell has deftly avoided the sophomore slump. The Lions precocious right tackle has instead built upon a promising rookie campaign in 2021 by playing even better in his second year.

We got a great example of that in Detroit’s Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Sewell had a very strong overall game while primarily facing off against one of the NFL’s better pass rushers in Danielle Hunter.

Noted offensive line expert Brandon Thorn from Trench Warfare did an extensive breakdown of Sewell’s game in Week 3. Thorn goes into great technical detail on how Sewell wins on reps, focusing on balance, hands, technique and athleticism.

The full 30-minute breakdown is by subscription only, but here’s a clip that spotlights just how advanced Sewell is for his age — still the youngest offensive lineman in the NFL.

It’s easy to see why Sewell is the top-graded right tackle in the NFL after three weeks of Pro Football Focus grading. The tape backs it up. If you like offensive line play, Trench Warfare is definitely worthy of your subscription for more content like this.

