Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Volleyball’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
wtaw.com
Lednicky Turns in Career Day for Aggie Volleyball
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell in five sets (13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 13-15) to the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Logan Lednicky led the Aggies (10-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career day in kills, as she finished with...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Alabama
Texas A&M Football held its weekly media day Monday afternoon at Kyle Field to discuss the team’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, as well as this coming Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Alabama. Taking the stage was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with players Fadil Diggs, Max...
wtaw.com
No. 17 Texas A&M Football Falls to Mississippi State in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss.–The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision Saturday evening at Davis Wade Stadium. After trailing by two scores at the half, Randy Bond put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
wtaw.com
Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway
Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period
College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
Comments / 0