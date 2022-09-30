ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Volleyball’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
Lednicky Turns in Career Day for Aggie Volleyball

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell in five sets (13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 13-15) to the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Logan Lednicky led the Aggies (10-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career day in kills, as she finished with...
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Alabama

Texas A&M Football held its weekly media day Monday afternoon at Kyle Field to discuss the team’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, as well as this coming Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Alabama. Taking the stage was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with players Fadil Diggs, Max...
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder

A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway

Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period

College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
