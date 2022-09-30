ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
CarBuzz.com

BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
insideevs.com

Why Is The Internet Calling This $26,000 Chinese EV A Tesla Clone?

Not long ago we wrote about a new Chinese off-road EV that was announced with several features inspired by the GMC Hummer EV and a somewhat similar aesthetic. The automotive scene immediately branded it a Hummer EV clone (even though it is very different in many ways, especially looks) and it appears that the internet is at it again, with several reports stating that this sleek electric sedan from China’s Changan Automotive is a Tesla Model 3 clone.
gmauthority.com

Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030

In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Brands Prepare to List as Training Exercise - Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, without commenting on whether further listings were planned. Its listing of Porsche last Thursday prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the...
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Country
China
topgear.com

It looks like New York will ban new internal combustion vehicles by 2035

Now, let’s sit back and wait for the chorus of ‘New York, I love you, but you’re bringing me down’. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Another day, another nail in the coffin of the technology that’s put our entire world in a coffin and made us pay for the nails: New York is calling time on internal combustion. And that time is ‘by 2035’. Not 8:35pm in military language – that’d be a bit short of a turnaround – but rather 12 years and 88 days from now.
WGAU

Wall Street opens sharply higher, clawing back more ground

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher again on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks that brought the S&P 500 to its lowest point of the year last Friday. The benchmark index was up just over 2% in the early going Tuesday. Other major U.S. indexes were also higher. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. European markets also posted strong gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8% overnight after that country’s central bank made an interest rate increase that was smaller than previous ones.
Wyoming News

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
topgear.com

This electric BMW restomod is pure fashion

Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This gorgeous little thing is an electric restomod BMW. And unfortunately, we don’t know a whole lot about it. No details on the powertrain (aside from its energy source), no...
