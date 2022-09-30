Read full article on original website
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach
Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
Cultivate: Urban REAP sows eco-friendly practices
Nestled on the corner of 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, Urban REAP allows community members to learn and participate in creation care through environment-centered programming. Urban REAP is a project that works toward creating a more sustainable future by taking action and being a “cleaner, healthier and more empowered community...
Amateur Radio Club returns, helps members obtain FCC licenses
The Amateur Radio Club returned this semester after being inactive for years. Now, the club is open to all interested students and is hosting meetings for members from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Rogers 312. Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is both a hobby and a...
Of fate and film: Alumnus’ movie ‘The Author’ plays at Cinemark Waco
Ashton Brooke Gill stood in line in an airport in Kansas City, Mo., on her way back from a small town in Iowa, carrying only her guitar — no luggage. The singer and former American Idol contestant struck Baylor alumnus Ritchey Cable as the spitting image of the female lead he envisioned for his movie, “The Author.” This was no random encounter; Cable had recently seen a video of Gill on American Idol during his search for an actress.
Asian market bridges local cultural gap in Waco
When Tim Kulkarni and Joni Navarra, owners of East Market and Goods, first moved to Waco, they noticed the need for an Asian grocery store and made it their mission to fill it. Located at The Shoppes, 6500 Woodway Dr. ste. 101, East Market and Goods opened in November 2020...
