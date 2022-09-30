Read full article on original website
Saturday area high school results
Kemmerer 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis) Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis) Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie. Tiger boys top results: 2. Ethan Sholey, 4. Lincoln Smith, 6. Deegan Smith, 9. Kevin Smtih, 10. Zack Croft. Tiger girls top results: 2. Aubrielle...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 2 – October 3 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
“Artifact- A Cultural Heritage” Exhibition opens at Western
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting the traveling exhibition, “Artifact- A Cultural Heritage” until August 15, 2023, in the Natural History Museum. The exhibition, from the Wyoming State Museum, features the photographic works of Mike McClure alongside letters, poems, and other writings from across Wyoming.
Rosemary Callas (October 18, 1937 – September 22, 2022)
Rosemary Callas, 84, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Wyo4News Insights – Fire Prevention Week
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
The University of Wyoming graciously invited clubs to tour campus
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming graciously invited The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County and clubs from all around the state to tour the University’s campus! Along with a tour of the campus and learning about the different areas of academics that are offered, club members had lunch and had the opportunity to attend the University of Wyoming Cowboys football game against the University of Northern Colorado. Over 80 Boys & Girls Club from around the state were able to enjoy this amazing experience.
