Michigantown, IN

Harold L. Lee

Harold L. Lee, 81, of Frankfort, Ind., passed away on September 27, 2022 at IU Health Arnette Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on June 10, 1941 in Tipton, Ind. to Arthur E. and Dorothy (Smith) Lee. He married Cassandra L. Haley on July 24, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives.
Michael Jack Brooks

Michael Jack Brooks, 80, of rural Frankfort, died September 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 10, 1942 in Michigan to Jack & Peggy (Straugh) Brooks. He married Sherri Norris on August 23, 2005 and she survives. Michael lived the majority of h. is life in Indianapolis before...
Sassy Salon Player of the Game

Carroll sophomore quarterback Luke Danner was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. Congratulations Luke.
Georgia A. Richards

Georgia Arlene Richards, 84, a former Clinton County, Indiana resident, died September 28, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. She was born November 5, 1937 in Clinton County, Indiana to Luther & Mary (Finney) Benge. Her marriage of 64 years was to Jewell Richards on August 25, 1957 in the Country Chapel Church, Michigantown, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2021.
Meliano Morales-Sandoval

Meliano Morales-Sandoval, 85, from Flora, IN, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, IN. He was born in Dolores Hidalgo, GTO, Mexico, on December 31, 1936, to Marciano Morales and Micaela Morales-Sandoval. On July 10, 1964, he married Maria Carmen Reveles at the church, Virgen de Dolores. He moved to Flora in 1971 with his wife and three children and had one more child. After settling in Flora in a home on St Rd 75, Meliano worked for Sayco, JPI and Briggs; and retired in 2003 after 32 years of service. He was a nationalized, US citizen.
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Clinton County 5th Graders Attend Camp Cullom Academy of Science

This weekend Camp Cullom became a Science Laboratory for Clinton County 5th graders. Clinton County fourth and fifth grade teachers were invited to nominate students to participate in the annual Camp Cullom Academy of Science at the 90 acre Camp owned by the Children of Clinton County. Teacher-Selected students from...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
Man struck, killed on Indiana highway

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call […]
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Cummins Keeps Rolling At Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kyle Cummins turned it on during the second half of the feature and won Friday night‘s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature at Kokomo Speedway. Cummins raced his Rock Steady Racing/Ultimate Predator Boats – Mid-America Safety Solutions/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy into the lead at the halfway...
