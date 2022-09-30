Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
Journal Review
Grays celebrate the greatest gift
Life has not always been easy for Mike and Karen Gray, but the two have found a lifetime of happiness in each other’s company. Though the couple has intellectual disabilities, they have not let those stop them from experiencing the greatest gift of all: Love. On Sept. 27, 1997,...
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Nola V. “Nell” Click
Nola V. “Nell” Click, 78, of rural Tipton, died September 30, 2022 at IU Health Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. She was born May 22, 1944 in Bay Minette, AL to the late Henry Thompson & Hattie (Shaffer) Thompson Broxson. She married Glenice G. “Glenn” Click on August 23, 1974 and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2020.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Meliano Morales-Sandoval
Meliano Morales-Sandoval, 85, from Flora, IN, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, IN. He was born in Dolores Hidalgo, GTO, Mexico, on December 31, 1936, to Marciano Morales and Micaela Morales-Sandoval. On July 10, 1964, he married Maria Carmen Reveles at the church, Virgen de Dolores. He moved to Flora in 1971 with his wife and three children and had one more child. After settling in Flora in a home on St Rd 75, Meliano worked for Sayco, JPI and Briggs; and retired in 2003 after 32 years of service. He was a nationalized, US citizen.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Georgia A. Richards
Georgia Arlene Richards, 84, a former Clinton County, Indiana resident, died September 28, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. She was born November 5, 1937 in Clinton County, Indiana to Luther & Mary (Finney) Benge. Her marriage of 64 years was to Jewell Richards on August 25, 1957 in the Country Chapel Church, Michigantown, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2021.
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor. […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Current Publishing
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Cummins Keeps Rolling At Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kyle Cummins turned it on during the second half of the feature and won Friday night‘s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature at Kokomo Speedway. Cummins raced his Rock Steady Racing/Ultimate Predator Boats – Mid-America Safety Solutions/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy into the lead at the halfway...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WISH-TV
Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call […]
