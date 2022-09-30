COVID-19 vaccination requirements are changing for cruisers on-board Disney Cruise Line. And the changes take effect almost immediately. Starting on October 14, 2022, guests sailing on the Disney Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and Wish are no longer required to be fully vaccinated. The same is true for guests on the Disney Magic starting November 7, 2022. This is a major shift for Disney; the cruise line did require all eligible passengers to be fully vaccinated or else they could not board the ships. The change comes on the heels of several other large cruise lines lessening their rules regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, such as Princess Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO