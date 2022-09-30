Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
Disney Cruise Line Is Changing Vaccination Requirements For Guests — What You Need To Know
COVID-19 vaccination requirements are changing for cruisers on-board Disney Cruise Line. And the changes take effect almost immediately. Starting on October 14, 2022, guests sailing on the Disney Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and Wish are no longer required to be fully vaccinated. The same is true for guests on the Disney Magic starting November 7, 2022. This is a major shift for Disney; the cruise line did require all eligible passengers to be fully vaccinated or else they could not board the ships. The change comes on the heels of several other large cruise lines lessening their rules regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, such as Princess Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons I Loved These Coastal Italian Villages Better Than The Amalfi Coast
Years ago, my family went on a Mediterranean cruise. We had private guides each day and excursions to show us the best sites and scenery. Driving the Amalfi Coast is something I’ll never forget and will always cherish. If you know, you know. It’s the most beautiful drive and an extreme nail-biter all at the same time. I thought no scenery could ever compare to that of this beloved Italian region.
Explore a Magical World with New Lucky Charms AR Game “Journey to The Magic Gems”
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Lucky Charms is extending its magic beyond the cereal bowl and transforming neighborhoods into Lucky the Leprechaun’s world with the launch of the brand’s first augmented reality game, “Journey to the Magic Gems.” Together, families can play the game to harness the power of the new Lucky Charms Magic Gem charms – which have been stowed away in the goblin den for centuries – to see in the (virtual) dark with rainbow vision and even unlock the chance to give their local park an LED lights glow-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005261/en/ Explore a Magical World with New Lucky Charms AR Game “Journey to The Magic Gems” (Photo: Business Wire)
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons I Always Take This Type Of Tour When I Visit A New City
You have just arrived in a new-to-you city. Where do you start your adventure? What is this location’s claim to fame? And, most importantly, where is the best food? Typically when we travel, we are in a location for only a short while and want to make the most of every minute. Before I am on the plane to a new place, I schedule a food tour for right after my arrival.
Comments / 0