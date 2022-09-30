Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a brief shower possible, but not likely. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon. High 79. Blustery Thursday with sunshine and cooler. High 76. Chilly Friday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 56. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunny and chilly Saturday afternoon. High 61. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. Warmer. High 73. Mostly sunny next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
KMBC.com
Sunny and warm to start off your week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 80. Increasing clouds Tuesday and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with more sunshine in the afternoon. High 79. Sunny Thursday and blustery. High 76. Colder Friday with a low of 41 and a high of only 56! Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with cool conditions. Highs in the 60s.
KMBC.com
More sunshine, highs near 80 Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s overnight. With sunny skies, we'll warm up quickly Sunday. Highs will top out near 80 degrees. A cool front will move through Wednesday. There is only a slight chance for rain showers.
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KMBC.com
Police temporarily close westbound I-670 near Grand Ave. after disturbance on the roadway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police temporarily closed a portion of westbound I-670 near Grand Avenue Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police reportedly shut down the road after an unconfirmed disturbance in the roadway. The specific circumstances of the closure have not been publicly shared. The highway reopened late Monday...
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more fall fun in the Kansas City area
Fall has arrived in Kansas City, so it's time to fill your weekends at local pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals.
KMBC.com
Kansas City companies step up to help area hit by Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people across the metro are finding ways to help those that are reeling from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "It's hard to watch and see people have nothing," said Sara Storm, the owner of New Creations Salon at 44th and Belleview in Kansas City.
myozarksonline.com
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks
A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
kq2.com
Weston Orchard and Vineyard holds Applefest in small town Weston
(WESTON, Mo.) If you go to the small town of Weston about 30 minutes from St. Joseph, you can find an orchard and vineyard full of more than just apples and wine grapes. "So we start with strawberries, we grow tart cherries, blackberries, we grow a lot of peaches, wine, grapes, apples and pumpkins and a smattering of vegetables," Weston Orchard and Vineyard owner Erik Olson said.
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
KCTV 5
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KMBC.com
Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. She takes a trip out to the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm to check out all the fun you can explore in this week’s Going with Grace.
KCTV 5
‘It’s been devastating’: Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) -- Making Kansas City proud all the way down in Florida. A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel Island. The causeway is the only place Shawn Stilley and Heather Park could go to get...
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
