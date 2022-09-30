ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a brief shower possible, but not likely. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon. High 79. Blustery Thursday with sunshine and cooler. High 76. Chilly Friday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 56. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunny and chilly Saturday afternoon. High 61. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. Warmer. High 73. Mostly sunny next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny and warm to start off your week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 80. Increasing clouds Tuesday and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with more sunshine in the afternoon. High 79. Sunny Thursday and blustery. High 76. Colder Friday with a low of 41 and a high of only 56! Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with cool conditions. Highs in the 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

More sunshine, highs near 80 Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s overnight. With sunny skies, we'll warm up quickly Sunday. Highs will top out near 80 degrees. A cool front will move through Wednesday. There is only a slight chance for rain showers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City companies step up to help area hit by Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people across the metro are finding ways to help those that are reeling from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "It's hard to watch and see people have nothing," said Sara Storm, the owner of New Creations Salon at 44th and Belleview in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
kq2.com

Weston Orchard and Vineyard holds Applefest in small town Weston

(WESTON, Mo.) If you go to the small town of Weston about 30 minutes from St. Joseph, you can find an orchard and vineyard full of more than just apples and wine grapes. "So we start with strawberries, we grow tart cherries, blackberries, we grow a lot of peaches, wine, grapes, apples and pumpkins and a smattering of vegetables," Weston Orchard and Vineyard owner Erik Olson said.
WESTON, MO
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

