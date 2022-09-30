Amazon driver carjacked by gunman while making deliveries on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) - A delivery driver for Amazon found her route in Detroit dangerously interrupted on Wednesday evening after a gunman in a mask carjacked her vehicle and stole the packages inside.

According to resident Michael Fountain, the driver was in the middle of delivering a case of bottled water to his home on the city's west side when an armed man approached her and stole her van.

Fountain's Ring doorbell camera caught the tense moments as well as when the driver ran to a nearby home and pounded on the door for help, WDIV reported.

“We can hear the young lady knocking on the door, knocking on the door, saying that, ‘please help me, please help me, I just got robbed,’” Fountain said.

The resident told WDIV that the carjacking suspect appeared to be in a ski mask. He could be seen on camera brandishing the weapon at the victim before getting into her vehicle and driving away.

“She actually had the box in her hand, she says as he walked up to her he had a ski mask on. He pulled a gun on her. Other than that, she said he didn’t really say anything. She gave him the box and he threw it back in the truck and he drove off,” Fountain said.

Detroit police said they were still investigating into the incident, but said they were able to recover the vehicle a few blocks down. Unfortunately, all the packages left inside the van were gone.

An Amazon spokesperson told WDIV that were relieved the driver was unhurt in the carjacking.

“This is a horrible incident and we’re glad the driver is ok. We’re working with law enforcement as they investigate.”