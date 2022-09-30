ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman while making deliveries on Detroit's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - A delivery driver for Amazon found her route in Detroit dangerously interrupted on Wednesday evening after a gunman in a mask carjacked her vehicle and stole the packages inside.

According to resident Michael Fountain, the driver was in the middle of delivering a case of bottled water to his home on the city's west side when an armed man approached her and stole her van.

Fountain's Ring doorbell camera caught the tense moments as well as when the driver ran to a nearby home and pounded on the door for help, WDIV reported.

“We can hear the young lady knocking on the door, knocking on the door, saying that, ‘please help me, please help me, I just got robbed,’” Fountain said.

The resident told WDIV that the carjacking suspect appeared to be in a ski mask. He could be seen on camera brandishing the weapon at the victim before getting into her vehicle and driving away.

“She actually had the box in her hand, she says as he walked up to her he had a ski mask on. He pulled a gun on her. Other than that, she said he didn’t really say anything. She gave him the box and he threw it back in the truck and he drove off,” Fountain said.

Detroit police said they were still investigating into the incident, but said they were able to recover the vehicle a few blocks down. Unfortunately, all the packages left inside the van were gone.

An Amazon spokesperson told WDIV that were relieved the driver was unhurt in the carjacking.

“This is a horrible incident and we’re glad the driver is ok. We’re working with law enforcement as they investigate.”

CBS Detroit

Fatal crash on Detroit's east side kills 2, injures 3

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner Street and Mack Avenue. Police say a black Dodge Caliber was allegedly pulling out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield, striking a black Jeep. Two women inside the Dodge Caliber were killed in the crash while the driver was critically injured. Two other people inside the Caliber sustained serious injuries but are expected to be okay.The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. No other information was released.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Amazon Donates $150k, Home Security Devices to Support Detroit Neighborhoods

Amazon announced on Monday, October 3 a $150,000 donation to Detroit nonprofit Life Remodeled and Detroit neighborhood organizations, plus a donation of 100 Ring devices to residents in the Cooley High School neighborhood as part of Life Remodeled’s Six Day Project initiative. Each year, a Detroit neighborhood is selected...
DETROIT, MI
