Read full article on original website
Lavon Pope
3d ago
Mine doubled since we had hurricane Michael in 2018. if any more increase comes I will be out of home owners insurance. On a budget you just can't afford the outrageous increases.
Reply
2
Related
Population is 'exploding' in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Little has been done to dissuade people from moving into Florida's hurricane danger zones, experts told CNN.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Personal responsibility in a new era of catastrophic flooding
Facing questions about one Florida county's delayed decision to urge its citizens to evacuate before Hurricane Ian, officials are citing "personal responsibility" and arguing many residents wouldn't have evacuated anyway.
Here's the disaster relief Hurricane Ian survivors can request, but it's not always easy to get
As those battered by Hurricane Ian contend with the storm's aftermath, a multitude of federal, state and local agencies, along with nonprofit and charitable groups, are stepping in to provide for Florida residents' immediate needs and to help them start rebuilding their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
There's something fishy going on in the competitive fishing world.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
CNN — Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction hits close to home for many Minnesotans
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across southwest Florida, a very popular vacation and retirement spot for many Minnesotans. WCCO’s Paul Douglas says the recovery from a storm this large could take years.
Florida temporarily blocks insurers from dropping policies
The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months.
Fulton County DA seeks to disqualify attorneys for Republican 'fake electors'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia.
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
Hurricane Ian Has Sharks Swimming In The Florida Streets
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
click orlando
4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for individual assistance as of Saturday. Learn more by clicking here. As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 5