Florida State

Lavon Pope
3d ago

Mine doubled since we had hurricane Michael in 2018. if any more increase comes I will be out of home owners insurance. On a budget you just can't afford the outrageous increases.

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
click orlando

4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for individual assistance as of Saturday. Learn more by clicking here. As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.
