Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving unit Mobileye on Friday unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, testing support for a high profile stock debut even as the market for new issues has virtually collapsed.
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis
Michael Burry fears the market turmoil could herald a worst disaster than the financial crisis. He cited soaring interest rates, volatile currencies, and reactionary central banks as concerns. The "Big Short" investor diagnosed a historic asset bubble last year, and predicted a massive crash. Michael Burry, one of the few...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Motley Fool
3 Housing Market Predictions for October
It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether...
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong
The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
Some ultra-wealthy are buying high-end art for their yachts as a recession hedge while stocks, real estate, and crypto tank on global uncertainty
Demand for luxury art has been "insane" over the past decade, an art adviser told Insider. For some wealthy collectors, art can be a valuable investment as a recession looms. This art is increasingly on display not in buyers' homes — but on their megayachts. As real estate values...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Microsoft shares are historically cheap right now, thanks to the bear market. Axon's dominance in law enforcement makes it an excellent long-term investment. Zoom's platform has permanently changed how people conduct meetings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 Market-Defying Stocks to Buy With $2,000 ASAP
If your nest egg and emergency fund are on solid footing, you might add to your stock portfolio now. Making wise decisions with your investing capital is more important than ever. These two companies have resilient and profitable businesses that can drive durable growth. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
All three indexes have tumbled 20% or more this year, putting them all in bear market territory. Dividend stocks can help offset declines in stock prices by paying you to wait for the storm to blow over. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
