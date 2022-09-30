ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Engadget

Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO

Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Housing Market Predictions for October

It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether...
The Motley Fool

Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong

The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft shares are historically cheap right now, thanks to the bear market. Axon's dominance in law enforcement makes it an excellent long-term investment. Zoom's platform has permanently changed how people conduct meetings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Market-Defying Stocks to Buy With $2,000 ASAP

If your nest egg and emergency fund are on solid footing, you might add to your stock portfolio now. Making wise decisions with your investing capital is more important than ever. These two companies have resilient and profitable businesses that can drive durable growth. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

All three indexes have tumbled 20% or more this year, putting them all in bear market territory. Dividend stocks can help offset declines in stock prices by paying you to wait for the storm to blow over. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes is in the grips of a bear market. This successful bottom-calling indicator portends significant additional downside for the broader market. For long-term investors, one investment strategy has proved unstoppable for over a century. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
