Read full article on original website
Related
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates
House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.
Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs
After growing every month since coming out of its pandemic downturn, the UK’s manufacturing sector has been tipped into a third monthly contraction sparked by soaring inflation. A closely followed survey suggests that manufacturing activity in the country slowed again in September. The 48.4 score in the S&P Global/CIPS...
Washington Examiner
Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data
Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
There could be more pain ahead for the UK economy and the pound if the Bank of England wavers on raising interest rates, top economist Paul Krugman says
The Bank of England risks a policy misstep in its response to the new UK budget, according to Paul Krugman. That's because the bank has failed to act appropriately in the past, resulting in runaway inflation and two currency crises. Failure to tighten now could mean more pain for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
BBC
Truss still needs to win over both markets and MPs
The prime minister's acknowledgement that the mini-budget was handled inadequately is an important message not just to her restive political colleagues gathering in Birmingham, but to the markets. It is also an implicit admission that there was a connection between the spike in government borrowing costs, the initial crash in...
Business Insider
The millionaire population is set to skyrocket by 2026 in places like India and Brazil. Here's how fast countries around the world are minting millionaires.
Inflation and rising asset values will drive some of this global wealth growth.India and Brazil top the list of the fastest rate of growth in number of millionaires by 2026. The future of the global economy is looking increasingly uncertain, but millions of people across the world are getting ready to join the millionaire club at least on paper.
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
UK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British manufacturing output fell for a third month in a row in September and orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, hurt by falling foreign demand, according to a closely watched survey released on Monday.
Kwarteng U-turn on statement timing ‘could ease mortgage pain for millions’
Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to bring forward his announcement on the government’s spending plans could help ease mortgage pain for millions of home-owners, a senior Tory has said.The chancellor’s climbdown on the seven-week wait – his second major U-turn within 24 hours – came after sustained lobbying from the chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, who argued that Mr Kwarteng’s plan for a 23 November statement would prolong market uncertainty.No new date has yet been announced for the unveiling of the medium-term fiscal plan, but it is expected to come later this month, along with the publication of...
Analysis-UK bond market crash takes shine off Big Bang plans for London
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss promised to "unshackle" the City of London to fuel growth, but crashing the bond market over tax cuts will take the shine off her "Big Bang" plan for financial services.
UK Backpedals On Income Tax Cut For Top Earners After Rattling Markets
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF EWU and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY both traded higher by more than 2% each on Monday after the U.K. government abandoned its plan to cut taxes for its wealthiest earners. What Happened? New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss shook financial markets...
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0