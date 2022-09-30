ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates

House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
Liz Truss
Mel Stride
Mark Carney
Kwasi Kwarteng
Markets Insider

Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.

Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
The Independent

Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs

After growing every month since coming out of its pandemic downturn, the UK’s manufacturing sector has been tipped into a third monthly contraction sparked by soaring inflation. A closely followed survey suggests that manufacturing activity in the country slowed again in September. The 48.4 score in the S&P Global/CIPS...
Washington Examiner

Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data

Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
BBC

Truss still needs to win over both markets and MPs

The prime minister's acknowledgement that the mini-budget was handled inadequately is an important message not just to her restive political colleagues gathering in Birmingham, but to the markets. It is also an implicit admission that there was a connection between the spike in government borrowing costs, the initial crash in...
Business Insider

The millionaire population is set to skyrocket by 2026 in places like India and Brazil. Here's how fast countries around the world are minting millionaires.

Inflation and rising asset values will drive some of this global wealth growth.India and Brazil top the list of the fastest rate of growth in number of millionaires by 2026. The future of the global economy is looking increasingly uncertain, but millions of people across the world are getting ready to join the millionaire club at least on paper.
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
The Independent

Kwarteng U-turn on statement timing ‘could ease mortgage pain for millions’

Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to bring forward his announcement on the government’s spending plans could help ease mortgage pain for millions of home-owners, a senior Tory has said.The chancellor’s climbdown on the seven-week wait – his second major U-turn within 24 hours – came after sustained lobbying from the chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, who argued that Mr Kwarteng’s plan for a 23 November statement would prolong market uncertainty.No new date has yet been announced for the unveiling of the medium-term fiscal plan, but it is expected to come later this month, along with the publication of...
