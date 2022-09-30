ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Brandon T
3d ago

God bless all these poor people (and animals) effected, and rescue personal too. And everyone safe in a dry, secure home today: Thank God & your lucky stars.

The Hill

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland

TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.  The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
SANIBEL, FL
