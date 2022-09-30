Read full article on original website
Brandon T
3d ago
God bless all these poor people (and animals) effected, and rescue personal too. And everyone safe in a dry, secure home today: Thank God & your lucky stars.
3
When Hurricane Ian flooded his mother's home, this former police officer waded through nearly half a mile of water to rescue her
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast, a Naples man trekked through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery.
At Fort Myers Beach, search and rescue teams look for survivors on an island of rubble
Five days after Hurricane Ian left parts of southwest Florida in ruins, search and rescue teams continued to go door-to-door, or ruin-to-ruin, looking for survivors.
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph on Florida's west coast.
DeSantis defends timing of Ian evacuations in hard-hit Lee County
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the weekend defended the timing of evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, which came under scrutiny after the region saw some of the most significant damage and number of deaths from the storm. Criticism has grown over Lee County, which includes...
The area hit hardest by Hurricane Ian is among the fastest-growing in the country
Little has been done to dissuade people from moving into Florida's hurricane danger zones, experts told CNN.
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
Marco Island residents share their stories as recovery from Hurricane Ian begins
Marco Island residents react as recovery efforts begin after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.
Personal responsibility in a new era of catastrophic flooding
Facing questions about one Florida county's delayed decision to urge its citizens to evacuate before Hurricane Ian, officials are citing "personal responsibility" and arguing many residents wouldn't have evacuated anyway.
Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland
TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
