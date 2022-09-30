Make a Day of the Dead glow painting with Kim Valentine at the Wilson Arts Center in an Oct. 8 class. Contributed photo

Friday, Sept. 30

Wine Tasting/ Class

7 p.m.

Iconostar Art/ Positivity Park

224 Goldsboro St.

Garland Homes Jr. will lead the wine tasting/ class. There will be six wines and light appetizers. Cost is $15. Pre-register at IconostarArt@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 1

Meditative Drawing

10 a.m. to noon

Wilson Arts Center, The Brown Family Studio 1

Local artist and arts instructor Maureen O’Neill will be facilitating this drawing class designed to help facilitate an awakened awareness of the importance of each mark through the practice of drawing mediation. For ages 14 and up. Cost is $35 per person or $30 for current 2022 Wilson Arts contributing members.

To register, visit www.wilsonarts.com/art-classes, where you can sign up and pay online; visit the Wilson Arts Center; or call 252-291-4329. Pre-registration is required for all workshops. All materials are provided. Minors must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Day of the Dead Glow Painting

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wilson Arts Center, The Brown Family Studio 1

Join local artist and art instructor Kim Valentine as she guides you step by step through the process of creating a Day of the Dead painting. Glow in the dark pigment will take your painting to another level. For ages 14 and up. Cost is $40.

To register, visit www.wilsonarts.com/art-classes, where you can sign up and pay online; visit the Wilson Arts Center; or call 252-291-4329. Pre-registration is required for all workshops. All materials are provided. Minors must be accompanied by a participating adult.

The post Classes offered in October first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .