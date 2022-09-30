WAYNE, Pa. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- PathoQuest, a leader in the development and provision of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing services for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has formally opened its new facility based in Wayne, PA. The 7000 sqft [650 sqm] facility has already begun to take on new clients from across North America as well as globally, allowing life-changing biologics to be tested in this key market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005021/en/ PathoQuest Location in Wayne, PA. (Photo: PathoQuest)

