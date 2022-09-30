ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Fresenius Kabi Expands Contrast Agent Portfolio with Launch of Gadoterate Meglumine Injection, USP

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has launched Gadoterate Meglumine Injection, USP, a bioequivalent and therapeutic equivalent substitute for the contrast agent Dotarem ®. This is the second contrast agent introduced by Fresenius Kabi in the United States this year. Fresenius Kabi introduced Iodixanol Injection, USP in July during a nationwide shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005162/en/ Fresenius Kabi Gadoterate Meglumine Injection, USP is an FDA-approved generic for MRI procedures that is fully substitutable for Dotarem®. (Photo: Business Wire)
PathoQuest Announce the Opening of its New U.S. Facility

WAYNE, Pa. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- PathoQuest, a leader in the development and provision of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing services for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has formally opened its new facility based in Wayne, PA. The 7000 sqft [650 sqm] facility has already begun to take on new clients from across North America as well as globally, allowing life-changing biologics to be tested in this key market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005021/en/ PathoQuest Location in Wayne, PA. (Photo: PathoQuest)
