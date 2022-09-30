ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
WHAS11

Louisville firefighter's name added to Jefferson Square Park memorial ahead of Fire Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the days leading up to Fire Prevention Week, Louisville leaders are raising awareness to reduce and improve community health through education. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires in many homes burn faster than ever. Those who are inside have as little as two minutes, or less, to escape a house fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
WHAS11

Louisville's first public, authentic Japanese garden to be established

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Botanical Gardens officially broke ground on Thursday with Louisville’s first public, authentic Japanese garden designed by landscape designer, Shiro Nakane. Officials said the $22 million, 2-acre park will be completed over the course of 24 months, with craftsmen from Japan meticulously constructing elements of...
WHAS11

‘Taste for Life’ raises mental health awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chefs and service industry workers in Louisville gathered to honor the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain took his own life in 2018 and the chefs shut down Spratt Street in Germantown on Sunday to host a “Taste for Life.”. The event raises awareness...
WHAS11

Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level. So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that. DeCode Project offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling. Spelling...
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
WHAS11

Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
