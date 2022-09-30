Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Beautiful weather, large crowds wrap up annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great weather, good food, big crowds closed out a weekend celebrating one of Louisville’s most popular events dedicated to artists. The St. James Court Art Show wrapped up its 66th annual event Sunday. The nice, fall weather was a welcome sight compared the sometimes rainy...
'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
Louisville firefighter's name added to Jefferson Square Park memorial ahead of Fire Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the days leading up to Fire Prevention Week, Louisville leaders are raising awareness to reduce and improve community health through education. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires in many homes burn faster than ever. Those who are inside have as little as two minutes, or less, to escape a house fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
Harvest Homecoming: Pumpkin carving, parades, pageant queens and more
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just over the river, the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming is kicking off with events like Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl and a costume contest. The festival reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the up-and-coming Indiana city, according to the HHC website. How do...
Louisville's first public, authentic Japanese garden to be established
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Botanical Gardens officially broke ground on Thursday with Louisville’s first public, authentic Japanese garden designed by landscape designer, Shiro Nakane. Officials said the $22 million, 2-acre park will be completed over the course of 24 months, with craftsmen from Japan meticulously constructing elements of...
'It's been time for a long time': Long-awaited Parkland library set to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders broke ground at Parkland's Free Public Library Thursday. "I want Parkland to know right now, this is the time. You are getting your library back," Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative, said. Officials closed the Carnegie Library in 1986 due to budget cuts. Since then,...
‘Taste for Life’ raises mental health awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chefs and service industry workers in Louisville gathered to honor the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain took his own life in 2018 and the chefs shut down Spratt Street in Germantown on Sunday to host a “Taste for Life.”. The event raises awareness...
Here's what roads will be closed for 2022 St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the biggest art shows in the metro is happening Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, and the number one question people always ask is: Where am I going to park?. Louisville Metro Police have announced which roads will be closed and when. From 1 a.m....
'Obsolete and poorly designed': New report highlights problems within Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ‘Obsolete and poorly designed’ were some of the words used to describe many of the problems within Louisville Metro Corrections following a 20-page report. Mayor Greg Fischer hired an outside consultant, President Gary Rainey of GAR Inc. Justice Consulting, to investigate the troubled facility...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
Home 'extensively damaged' following fire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a house fire leaving a family displaced in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Officials with Louisville Fire Department said crews responded to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a two-story home. The...
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
Racing Louisville FC to pack 160 bags of food for 80 elementary school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students at Hawthorne Elementary. On Wednesday -- from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.-- the women's soccer team will be packing 160 bags of food at Hawthorne, as part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Nationwide Contest.
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
'Powerful'; Speed Art Museum exhibit looks to help those affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the Speed Art Museum, hundreds of pieces tell hundreds of stories, but the latest installation hopes to bring onlookers a new different perspective. Guests were met with a plethora of activities, along with a panel which previewed the museum’s latest exhibit: “The Promise.”
'A Taste for Life' opens eyes to mental health in Louisville's food service industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to the food service industry, mental health is a big component and here in Louisville local chefs are coming together to bring you a taste for life. More than 20 local chefs will share their passion for food service while also having those...
Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level. So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that. DeCode Project offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling. Spelling...
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
Early registration for LIHEAP program begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
