Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results: Perfect scale session in Vegas for Dern-Xiaonan main event

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 211 fighter weigh-ins, where all 24 fighters on the card hit their marks.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) takes on Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a women’s strawweight contenders bout. Xiaonan was the first fighter to the scale in the two-hour official window and was 115.5 pounds. Dern hit the same number about 35 minutes later.

Just prior to the start of the weigh-ins, the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) and Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was announced as off due to an illness for Penne that reportedly was not related to her weight cut.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)
  • Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)
  • Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)
  • Don Shainis (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145.5)
  • John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5) – 140-pound contract weight
  • Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5) vs. Mike Davis (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Ilir Latifi (253) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (254)
  • Jesse Ronson (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)
  • Brendan Allen (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
  • Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)
  • Chelsea Chandler (140) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) – 140-pound contract weight
  • Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Randy Costa (135)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

