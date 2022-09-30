Read full article on original website
ICJI: Watch for pedestrians as fall brings increased risk
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the state and nation. As the fall season settles in, shorter days and more hours of darkness bring an increased risk of crashes involving pedestrians, making this October’s Pedestrian Safety Month more important than ever. To prevent...
Three killed in Indiana Toll Road crash
ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A crash on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County last night killed three and left two others badly hurt. It happened just before 8 p.m. when a westbound SUV hit a deer and crossed the median, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head-on. The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed along with a passenger in the pickup.
