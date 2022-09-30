Read full article on original website
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: What fans, media tweeted during Idaho matchup
MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) lost to Idaho (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky), 55-35, on Saturday in the second meeting between the two programs. It was the first time UNC played at the Kibbie Dome. Here is what fans and media members said...
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
californiaexaminer.net
Amanda Peterson Death: What Happened To Her? Is Truth Revealed Behind Her Death Mystery?
Amanda Peterson Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Amanda Peterson Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Amanda Peterson Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in her death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
weldgov.com
35th Ave. and O St. roundabout to open by end of day
After more than five months of work to construct a roundabout at the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. which will increase the safety and efficiency of the traveling public, the Weld County Department of Public Works, along with project manager IHC Scott, is pleased to announce the roundabout will be open to traffic by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 30.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
GoFundMe started for woman injured in Weld County train collision
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for a Greeley woman who was injured when a Union Pacific locomotive slammed into a police car where she was being detained. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was released from the hospital over the weekend after being treated for nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured sternum and head injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lamarledger.com
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
Ring video shows car thief who pulled gun on armed victim
Authorities in Arapahoe County sent out a warning about a pair of car thieves, one of whom pulled a gun on a man when they stole his pickup last weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released Ring camera video of the incident. In it a woman can be seen checking the door of the truck and then getting into the driver's seat. When she gets out, her partner hops in. What isn't seen is the truck's owner off camera. Officials say the thief pulled a gun, so the 23-year-old truck owner pulled his own and fired. He could have wounded the thief as he sped off but that's not clear. Officials recovered the truck that same night but the criminals remain at large.The other car the thieves were driving was a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan with the license plate LLDOLPH.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.
