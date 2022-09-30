ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
After more than five months of work to construct a roundabout at the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. which will increase the safety and efficiency of the traveling public, the Weld County Department of Public Works, along with project manager IHC Scott, is pleased to announce the roundabout will be open to traffic by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 30.
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
Authorities in Arapahoe County sent out a warning about a pair of car thieves, one of whom pulled a gun on a man when they stole his pickup last weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in Centennial.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released Ring camera video of the incident. In it a woman can be seen checking the door of the truck and then getting into the driver's seat. When she gets out, her partner hops in. What isn't seen is the truck's owner off camera. Officials say the thief pulled a gun, so the 23-year-old truck owner pulled his own and fired. He could have wounded the thief as he sped off but that's not clear. Officials recovered the truck that same night but the criminals remain at large.The other car the thieves were driving was a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan with the license plate LLDOLPH.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.
