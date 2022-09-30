ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Bellator 286 weigh-in results

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFICj_0iGXCa0600

LOS ANGELES – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 286 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in Los Angeles. The nearby Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are featherweight champion Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) and challenger Adam Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA), as well as former featherweight champ A.J. McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA), who is moving up to lightweight for the first time to fight Spike Carlyle (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) in the co-main event.

The full Bellator 286 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Patricio Freire (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (145) – for featherweight title
  • Spike Carlyle () vs. A.J. McKee (155.8)
  • Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Aaron Pico (144.6)
  • Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4) – 141-pound contract weight fight

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie 7 p.m. ET)

  • Nick Browne (156) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.2)
  • Vladimir Tokov (154.6) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (156)
  • Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)
  • Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)
  • Weber Almeida () vs. Ryan Lilley (144)
  • Dominic Clark (158.2)* vs. Lance Gibson (155.4)
  • Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)
  • Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)
  • Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)
  • Miguel Peimbert (131.8) vs. Bobby Seronio III (136)

* Clark missed lightweight limit by 2.2 pounds on first attempt

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 286.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

BKFC 30 Results: Ben Rothwell destroys Bobo O’Bannon (Video)

UFC veteran Ben Rothwell squared off with Bobo O’Bannon on the main card of tonight’s BKFC 30 event in Monroe, Louisana. Rothwell (39-14 MMA) had parted way with the UFC earlier this year after going 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances. ‘Big Ben’ had most recently competed in the Octagon in November of 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss to Marcos Rogério de Lima.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion

Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WWE
The Spun

Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211

The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Barzola
Person
Lance Gibson
Person
Aaron Pico
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy