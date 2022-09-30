Bellator 286 weigh-in results
LOS ANGELES – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 286 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in Los Angeles. The nearby Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Among those weighing in are featherweight champion Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) and challenger Adam Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA), as well as former featherweight champ A.J. McKee (18-1 MMA, 18-1 BMMA), who is moving up to lightweight for the first time to fight Spike Carlyle (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) in the co-main event.
The full Bellator 286 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Patricio Freire (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (145) – for featherweight title
- Spike Carlyle () vs. A.J. McKee (155.8)
- Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Aaron Pico (144.6)
- Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4) – 141-pound contract weight fight
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie 7 p.m. ET)
- Nick Browne (156) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.2)
- Vladimir Tokov (154.6) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (156)
- Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)
- Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)
- Weber Almeida () vs. Ryan Lilley (144)
- Dominic Clark (158.2)* vs. Lance Gibson (155.4)
- Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)
- Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)
- Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)
- Miguel Peimbert (131.8) vs. Bobby Seronio III (136)
* Clark missed lightweight limit by 2.2 pounds on first attempt
