Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway

KSAT 12
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. San Antonio police said the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads. Details about the incident have not been...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Pine Street,...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer shoots suspect who hit him with a vehicle while trying to flee
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer shot a man on the North Side after disturbance. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after an officer spotted a suspect that fled from him the night...
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Rogers Ranch. According...
Mother finds daughter, man shot inside San Antonio apartment, police say
A mother found her daughter and another man shot inside an apartment unit on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman and the man were inside the...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
kgns.tv
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
KSAT 12
CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
'Come forward' | Mother wants road rage suspects to fess up after son's shooting death
SAN ANTONIO — A photo of a young man is displayed on a telephone pole on the city's west side. The picture is of 22-year-old Mark Maldonaldo Jr. The roadside memorial is located at West Commerce and Capehart streets. It's where Maldonaldo was shot in broad daylight on Sept. 16.
KSAT 12
Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
KSAT 12
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side. The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD. According...
KTSA
San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
KSAT 12
One injured after shots fired at West Side house party, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A house party in a West Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one woman injured, said San Antonio Police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 4:43 a.m. in the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street. According to police on the...
