Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
On Your Mind: Continuing the conversation of suicide awareness & prevention with NAMI Greater Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of September was nationally recognized as Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. Although that month has passed, the conversations surrounding it do not. It's a conversation that doesn't stop. For many, it's a recovery process that is an everyday venture. In this month's, On Your...
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
KIII TV3
South Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
City of Corpus Christi to designate new 'drop-zones' for electric scooters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes about to take effect into how rental scooters are used along the Bayfront. Residents can't take a drive along the Bayfront without spotting one, two or even a few dozen of the scooters. Tre Casso is an avid user and said that he likes them for their easy accessibility.
Runaway barge sits slightly submerged at Packery Channel
KRIS 6 News team has been keeping a close eye on the runaway barge that is still slightly submerged at Packery Channel.
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Barge drifts near Packery Channel jetties
The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at approximately 8:15 a.m. for reports that a barge heading offshore drifted near the jetties at Packery Channel.
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
How do you track a butterfly? Find out in Kingsville on Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know it's Friday night, and you all are pumped for the Sports Blitz, but there's another blitz to get excited about. All the fun that is the 'Butterfly Blitz' kicked off Friday at 'Dick Kleberg Park' in Kingsville. The blitz gives the public a...
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are nearly 30 dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society who have been there for 60 days or more. The organization is dropping the price to less than half of what they would be, in hopes of getting the attention of someone who wants to give them a forever home.
CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward
Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Are CC business' COVID relief grants legitimate? Better Business Bureau weighs in
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers have been asking about a service called 361 Grants operating out of the El Barrio Food Pantry on 19th Street. Customers there have been leaving with paperwork instead of food, along with hopes of a big payout down the line. For a $150...
