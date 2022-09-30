ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
L'Observateur

Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlenose Dolphins#Reproduction#Research Assistant#The Island University
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy