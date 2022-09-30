Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL
Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup
Josi has three points for Predators in NHL Global Series Challenge win against SC Bern. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Nashville Predators in a 4-3 win against SC Bern in the NHL Global Series Challenge at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday. Josi, who played for SC...
NHL
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens dropped their fifth straight preseason game on Monday night, falling 5-1 to the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. Both Josh Anderson and Sean Monahan made their preseason debuts. Anderson recovered from an insect bite that caused severe inflammation in his hand, while Monahan was finally...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
NHL
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
NHL
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
NHL
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by Six Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by six players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 42 players. The following players have been released from their professional tryout contracts and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):
NHL
TRIUMPHANT RETURNS
Tanev scores and Mangiapane gets a helper as Flames dump visiting Kraken. Chris Tanev is a quiet, reserved fella. Neither his personality nor his game are flashy. He's a workhouse who makes all the little plays, sacrifices his body, and is undoubtly one of the most underrated defensive blueliners in the game.
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 3, 2022
Eetu Liukas and the European prospects start their seasons. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. While a host of Islanders prospects are vying for a spot on the team...
NHL
Josi shines for Predators in win in hometown of Bern, Switzerland
BERN, Switzerland -- The horn sounded, and the fans rose to their feet and applauded. Well, at least the fans who weren't already on their feet cheering and chanting and singing the whole game. The Nashville Predators and SC Bern lined up on the blue lines for the three stars,...
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
NHL
Devils Host Bruins for Final Home Preseason Game | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils host the Bruins for New Jersey's final home preseason game of the year. Most recently, the home team dropped a 2-1 game to their rivals, the New York Rangers, on Friday night. You can watch tonight's game on the Devils brand new app, or listen on the Devils...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Sullivan, Brind'Amour top Adams picks as NHL top coach
Gallant, Hynes, Bednar among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators with upper-body injury
Goalie was acquired in trade with Wild; Ottawa claims Hellberg off waivers. Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season for the Ottawa Senators and is expected to be out 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old goalie was acquired by the Senators in a trade with the...
NHL
Bruins Drop Exhibition Contest to Devils in Newark
NEWARK - The Bruins dropped their fourth of six preseason games on Monday night, falling to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center. Coach Jim Montgomery called the shutout setback "a little bit of a flat game for us" as the Black & Gold struggled to generate much offensively.
NHL
CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players
The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
NHL
Tatar Sinks Bruins with Game's Lone Goal | GAME STORY
In the final home preseason game for the Devils it was Tomas Tatar who had the Bruins hook, line and sinker with the only goal of the game. The man they affectionately call Tuna beat Keith Kinkaid in the first period, a top-shelf goal that would stand as the winner.
