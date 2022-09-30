ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rams remain undefeated in the Mountain West with win over Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Colorado State volleyball team is now 4-0 in the Mountain West conference and one of only two unbeaten teams thus far in conference play after the Rams traveled to Albuquerque Saturday afternoon and left with another win on their resume beating New Mexico, 3-1. After the Lobos took Wyoming to five sets in another conference matchup Thursday night, the Rams knew that New Mexico was going to be a tough opponent, especially on its home court. The Rams playing in only their fourth true road game of the season needed to serve the ball more aggressively and be able to hit around the strong New Mexico block.
Weekley Doubles Up on Messick Titles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For any competitor, the physical attributes to accomplish something is not always enough. A mental push can go a long way toward reaching goals. For some, it comes naturally. Others want proof. Getting a few just rewards along the path will definitely pay off. Via...
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell

University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George announced Sunday that the school will be parting ways with Head Coach Karl Dorrell after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. “I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” said George. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to The post The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell appeared first on KRDO.
Friday Night Endzone: week six

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Week six of the high school football season is in the books! Two #1 ranked teams in our area win in dominant fashion, once again. Plus, two powerhouses who haven’t met since 2017 clash in a defensive battle.
Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
