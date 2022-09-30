Read full article on original website
Rams remain undefeated in the Mountain West with win over Lobos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Colorado State volleyball team is now 4-0 in the Mountain West conference and one of only two unbeaten teams thus far in conference play after the Rams traveled to Albuquerque Saturday afternoon and left with another win on their resume beating New Mexico, 3-1. After the Lobos took Wyoming to five sets in another conference matchup Thursday night, the Rams knew that New Mexico was going to be a tough opponent, especially on its home court. The Rams playing in only their fourth true road game of the season needed to serve the ball more aggressively and be able to hit around the strong New Mexico block.
csurams.com
Weekley Doubles Up on Messick Titles
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For any competitor, the physical attributes to accomplish something is not always enough. A mental push can go a long way toward reaching goals. For some, it comes naturally. Others want proof. Getting a few just rewards along the path will definitely pay off. Via...
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football Power 5 head coach reportedly fired following latest lopsided loss
The coaching carousel is spinning earlier than normal in 2022. Starting things off was Nebraska’s firing of Scott Frost in early September, followed more recently by Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech. On Sunday, another P5 coach was relieved of his duties, as Colorado...
The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell
University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George announced Sunday that the school will be parting ways with Head Coach Karl Dorrell after nearly two-and-a-half seasons. “I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” said George. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to The post The University of Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Friday Night Endzone: week six
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Week six of the high school football season is in the books! Two #1 ranked teams in our area win in dominant fashion, once again. Plus, two powerhouses who haven’t met since 2017 clash in a defensive battle.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: What fans, media tweeted during Idaho matchup
MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) lost to Idaho (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky), 55-35, on Saturday in the second meeting between the two programs. It was the first time UNC played at the Kibbie Dome. Here is what fans and media members said...
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
Investigation underway into death of CSU student
A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified.
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
United Airlines drops LAX route to Colorado Springs, among cuts
A spokesperson for United Airlines claimed that most of the dropped routes would be resumed at some point in the future.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
