Chapel Hill, NC

streakingthelawn.com

Five Takeaways from UVA’s Blowout Loss to Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: North Carolina dominates Hokies in 41-10 rout

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 in Chapel Hill Saturday. Outside of the opening minutes, this game was never close. Virginia Tech actually scored first after quarterback Grant Wells found wide receiver Kaleb Smith for a big play to set the Hokies up near the red zone.
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
NRVNews

Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness

A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

4 Chapel Hill intersections without power

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County

Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates

Ian is just off the Southeast coast, is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast later today. This will put Ian on course to move into NC late today, with tropical storm force wind gusts across much of central NC today into tonight. Tropical Storm force winds will...
ASHEBORO, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC

