Los Angeles, CA

Video: Watch Friday's Bellator 286 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 3:30 p.m. ET

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES – Bellator 286 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in Los Angeles. The nearby Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official Bellator 286 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

